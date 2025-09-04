EUR quiet and trading in narrowed ranges – Scotiabank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:41
NEAR
NEAR$2.38-3.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017108-4.01%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005605+5.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.15796+2.25%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002594-11.07%
EUR
EUR$1.1635-0.28%

The Euro (EUR) is trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) and consolidating within increasingly narrowed ranges despite ongoing political uncertainty and major near-term risks, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

EUR is quiet ahead of Monday’s French vote

“All eyes are on Friday’s US payrolls release and Monday’s French confidence vote. President Macron is rumored to be seeking a path forward in which France can avoid new elections, which seems to be reassuring markets as French yields tumble and spreads (vs. Germany) narrow.”

“The outlook for relative central bank policy remains supportive for the EUR, and a shift in focus back toward fundamentals would likely offer it a significant near-term boost. The 2Y Germany-US yield spread has broken its 2025 highs and is now at levels last seen in October. Markets are still slowly shedding their expectations for ECB easing while still pricing about 8bpts of cuts by year-end.”

“The RSI is right at the 50 level, the threshold dividing bullishness and bearishness. Recent price action has been confined by congestion around the 50 day MA (1.1665), and we continue to highlight the importance of descending resistance around 1.1720. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1600 support and 1.1720 resistance.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-quiet-and-trading-in-narrowed-ranges-scotiabank-202509041122

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04311+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.12-15.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15527-3.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-4.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741+1.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2804-4.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.059-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14099-1.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers