EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1800 as strong US Retail Sales limits Dollar downside

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 02:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.702+2.89%
CryptoAutos
AUTOS$0.01237-3.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08881+3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017273-2.99%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001001+3.83%
EUR
EUR$1.1861+0.85%
  • EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1800, easing slightly after retesting year-to-date high at 1.182.
  • US Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in August, sharply beating expectations of a 0.2% increase.
  • Markets price in a 25 bps Fed cut, with the CME Fedwatch tool showing a 95% probability ahead of Wednesday’s decision.

The Euro (EUR) came under mild pressure against the US Dollar (USD) during the American session on Tuesday, as upbeat US economic data tempers risk appetite and lifts the Greenback modestly off recent lows.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1810, easing slightly after retesting its year-to-date high near 1.1821 earlier in the European session. Despite the pullback, the pair remains up nearly 0.40% on the day, underpinned by persistent USD softness ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) highly anticipated monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The latest US Retail Sales report showed stronger-than-expected consumer spending in August, easing recession fears and reinforcing the resilience of the American consumer despite tighter credit conditions and lingering inflationary pressures.

According to the US Census Bureau, Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in August, beating the market consensus of a 0.2% increase. July’s reading was also revised upward to 0.6% from the initially reported 0.5%, underscoring firm consumption momentum entering the third quarter.

More impressively, Retail Sales excluding Autos jumped 0.7% on the month, well above the expected 0.4%, while the critical Retail Control Group, which feeds directly into GDP calculations, also advanced 0.7%, topping forecasts of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, total Retail and Food Services Sales rose 5.0%, up from July’s upwardly revised 4.1% pace.

The data came at a pivotal time, with markets fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut. While the central bank is widely expected to initiate an easing cycle, today’s figures may temper expectations for a more aggressive rate-cut trajectory. The Fed will also release its updated Summary of Economic Projections and dot plot, which could provide greater clarity on the path forward.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.41%-0.31%-0.18%-0.14%-0.04%-0.01%-0.54%
EUR0.41%0.10%0.12%0.26%0.42%0.39%-0.13%
GBP0.31%-0.10%0.06%0.16%0.32%0.29%-0.24%
JPY0.18%-0.12%-0.06%0.10%0.21%-0.01%-0.31%
CAD0.14%-0.26%-0.16%-0.10%0.11%0.10%-0.39%
AUD0.04%-0.42%-0.32%-0.21%-0.11%0.06%-0.54%
NZD0.00%-0.39%-0.29%0.00%-0.10%-0.06%-0.48%
CHF0.54%0.13%0.24%0.31%0.39%0.54%0.48%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-holds-firm-above-11800-as-strong-us-retail-sales-limits-dollar-downside-202509161310

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08891+3.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.09%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26763+0.66%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Partager
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1587-6.03%
Union
U$0.01642-17.73%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02078+2.76%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Partager
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,715.74+1.17%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000288+1.76%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+0.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory