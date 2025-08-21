EUR/USD holds near 1.1660 as Fed Minutes clash with Trump’s pressure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 22:14
NEAR
NEAR$2.46-2.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005317-2.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.397-5.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09964-2.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021345-0.29%
EUR
EUR$1.1618-0.34%
  • EUR/USD retreats from daily highs of 1.1672 after Fed Minutes release.
  • Fed Minutes: Officials see inflation risk outweighing employment, hinting rates not far above neutral.
  • Breaking news: Trump urges Fed Governor Lisa Cook to resign following mortgage fraud allegations.

EUR/USD advances steadily during the North American session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) unveils its latest Meeting Minutes. At the time of writing, the pair trades at around 1.1660 and clings to minimal gains of 0.13%.

Hawkish Fed Minutes caps Euro’s advance; Trump presses Fed governor to resign amid fraud probe

The Minutes of the Fed’s August meeting showed that the majority of the board “saw inflation risk outweighing employment risk,” and that several officials said, “that the current rate may not be far above neutral.” This contradicts what US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued in a Bloomberg interview, that interest rates should be lower by 150 to 175 basis points (bps).

After the release of Minutes, the EUR/USD retreated from around daily highs of 1.1672 to 1.1660, which seems to be a hawkish reaction by market participants.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to pressure Fed officials to reduce interest rates, as breaking news revealed that “Trump presses Fed’s Cook to quit after mortgage fraud allegation.”

Earlier, a Bloomberg article revealed that the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte alleged that Fed Governor Lisa Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.”

Across the pond, July’s inflation in the Eurozone remained steady at around the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD clings to gains on soft US Dollar

  • Digging deeper into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes, several officials noted concerns about high asset valuations and that “Many (officials) noted full effect of tariffs could take some time.” Several Fed policymakers commented that they expect “companies would pass tariffs to customers,” and that “some participants said it would not be feasible or appropriate to wait for complete clarity on the tariff’s effects on inflation before adjusting monetary policy.”
  • The European Union (EU) Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 2% YoY as expected in July. Core HICP figures came at 2.3% YoY as expected and unchanged from June’s print.
  • ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that recent trade deals have alleviated but not eliminated uncertainty. She added that the European economy remains resilient in the face of a challenging global environment. Despite this, September projections for the Euro area suggest that growth would slow in Q3 2025.
  • The direction of EUR/USD is influenced by safe-haven demand and monetary policy divergence between the Fed and ECB. Expectations that the Fed will reduce rates at the September meeting remain high at around 82%. Across the Atlantic, the ECB is expected to hold rates unchanged, with odds standing at 91% odds for the central bank to keep rates unchanged, and a slim 8% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut.

Euro’s technical outlook: EUR/USD looms around 1.1650, directionless

EUR/USD’s neutral bias stays in place as depicted by two technical signals: price action with no clear direction and almost flat short-term daily Simple Moving Averages (SMAs); and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) meandering around its neutral line.

If the EUR/USD climbs above the August 19 high of 1.1692, a move toward 1.1700 is on the cards. Further gains await once cleared, as the July 24 high of 1.1788 emerges as key resistance, followed by 1.1800 and the year-to-date high at 1.1829.

On the flip side, if EUR/USD tumbles below the confluence of the 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at 1.1643/29, it could trigger a move toward 1.1600, with the 100-day SMA at 1.1460 as the next downside target.

EUR/USD daily chart

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-holds-near-11660-as-fed-minutes-clash-with-trumps-pressure-202508202013

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

BitcoinWorld Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act In a development that has captured significant attention, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has reportedly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This isn’t the first time Governor Cook has faced scrutiny. The call comes amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and demands from the Trump administration. Why is Fed Governor Lisa Cook Facing This Demand? The recent demand for the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook stems from a report by the Walter Bloomberg economic news account on X. This report highlights that the Trump administration had previously called upon the DOJ to investigate alleged mortgage fraud involving Governor Cook. Furthermore, former President Trump had also publicly called for her resignation. These are serious accusations that bring the conduct of a high-ranking financial official into question. The Federal Reserve, as a pillar of economic stability, operates under intense public and governmental oversight. The Allegations Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook While specific details of the alleged mortgage fraud are not widely publicized in this particular report, the repeated calls for investigation and resignation suggest a persistent concern. Such allegations, regardless of their veracity, can cast a shadow over an official’s credibility and the institution they represent. The Trump administration initially sought a DOJ investigation into alleged mortgage fraud. Former President Trump explicitly called for Governor Cook’s resignation. The latest report indicates a current DOJ official is urging her dismissal by Chairman Powell. What Does This Mean for the Federal Reserve? The Federal Reserve operates with a significant degree of independence to ensure its monetary policy decisions are not swayed by political pressures. However, calls for the dismissal of a high-profile figure like Fed Governor Lisa Cook from within the government can create significant internal and external challenges. Chairman Powell now faces a delicate situation. He must balance the need for accountability with the imperative to protect the Fed’s autonomy and stability. Any decision regarding Governor Cook’s tenure would be closely watched by financial markets and the public alike. The Role of a Fed Governor A Federal Reserve Governor plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates and guides the economy. Their decisions impact everything from inflation and employment to borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Therefore, questions about the integrity or conduct of a Fed Governor Lisa Cook are not merely political squabbles; they touch upon the very foundations of economic governance. What Happens Next for Fed Governor Lisa Cook? The immediate future regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. Chairman Powell’s response to this urgent call will be pivotal. He could choose to: Defend Governor Cook, citing a lack of substantiated evidence or the Fed’s independence. Initiate an internal review or cooperate with any ongoing external investigations. Take disciplinary action, including dismissal, if warranted by evidence. The situation highlights the complex interplay between government oversight, political demands, and the independent functioning of crucial financial institutions. Summary: A Critical Juncture for the Fed The renewed call from a U.S. DOJ official for Chairman Jerome Powell to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook injects a significant element of controversy into the Federal Reserve’s operations. Building on past allegations from the Trump administration, this situation underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top financial officials. The outcome will not only determine Governor Cook’s future but also test the Fed’s independence and its leadership’s ability to navigate high-stakes political pressure while maintaining public trust. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A1: Lisa Cook is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, appointed to a 14-year term. She plays a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. Q2: What are the allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A2: The allegations primarily involve claims of mortgage fraud, which were first raised by the Trump administration. The recent report indicates a DOJ official is urging her dismissal based on these past concerns. Q3: Can the DOJ force Jerome Powell to fire a Fed Governor? A3: No, the DOJ cannot directly force the Federal Reserve Chairman to fire a Governor. However, a DOJ investigation or official recommendation would put significant pressure on Chairman Powell to address the concerns. Q4: What is the role of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? A4: The Board of Governors oversees the Federal Reserve System, guides monetary policy, supervises banks, and maintains financial stability. Governors participate in the FOMC, which makes decisions on interest rates and other monetary tools. Q5: How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? A5: Such calls for dismissal, especially from government officials, can challenge the perception of the Fed’s independence. Chairman Powell’s handling of the situation will be crucial in demonstrating the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from undue political influence. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to keep others informed about the ongoing developments concerning Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the Federal Reserve! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping economic stability. This post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01582-1.67%
U
U$0.0145-18.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.396-5.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:00
Partager
Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Altcoins, including Chainlink, BNB, and Ethereum, are posting strong gains as Bitcoin’s momentum slows, hinting at a potential shift in the crypto market. L’article Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Binance Coin
BNB$840.34-0.17%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+0.62%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital currencies, Bitcoin recently experienced a notable fluctuation, with its price narrowly focusing around $11,400. Despite significant geopolitical events such as the new trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, the cryptocurrency market has demonstrated a surprising level of resilience, maintaining its trajectory irrespective of external economic [...]
Everscale
EVER$0.00723-1.09%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12394-2.43%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/22 00:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

US OCC drops consent order against Anchorage Digital amid regulatory shift

Foundry USA and AntPool currently control over 51% of Bitcoin's global hashrate