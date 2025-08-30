EUR/USD steadies above 1.1660 as US PCE data matches expectations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 14:49
NEAR
NEAR$2.452+1.91%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.129-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018869-3.35%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4311-0.02%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00311-93.14%
EUR
EUR$1.1675--%
  • EUR/USD trades under pressure on Friday but holds steady above 1.1660 after US PCE data matches expectations.
  • US core PCE Price Index rises 0.3% MoM, 2.9% YoY, the highest since February.
  • Headline PCE increases 0.2% MoM, yearly rate holds steady at 2.6%.

The Euro (EUR) is trading under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, edging lower in early dealings before steadying around 1.1660 after the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report came broadly in line with expectations.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Core PCE Price Index rose 0.3% Mom in July, matching forecasts and unchanged from June’s pace. On an annual basis, core inflation ticked up to 2.9% from 2.8%, its highest level since February. The headline PCE Price Index increased 0.2% MoM, matching expectations, still slightly softer than June’s 0.3%, while the yearly rate held steady at 2.6%.

The accompanying data also showed resilience in household demand. Personal spending rose 0.5% in July, beating the expected 0.3% and marking a firm pick-up from June’s 0.3% increase. Personal income rose 0.4% month-over-month, in line with forecasts and surpassing the prior 0.3% increase, providing further support for consumption trends.

Despite sticky inflation pressures and robust consumer spending, the market’s reaction remains muted, with the US Dollar Index reclaiming ground near the 98.00 level. The muted reaction keeps EUR/USD consolidating near 1.1660, with the single currency struggling to recover as resilient US spending data underpins the US Dollar. Still, the pair is set to close August with gains of around 2%, underscoring the broader weakness in the Greenback.

The latest PCE data highlight the Federal Reserve’s balancing act. Persistent core inflation, partly influenced by tariffs and services prices, underscores that price pressures remain elevated above the Fed’s 2% target. At the same time, hiring momentum continues to slow, signaling that economic conditions are softening. This combination keeps alive expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, limiting the US Dollar’s upside in the near term.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%0.41%0.28%0.20%0.02%-0.08%0.12%
EUR-0.17%0.25%0.15%0.03%-0.09%-0.24%-0.06%
GBP-0.41%-0.25%-0.16%-0.22%-0.36%-0.44%-0.31%
JPY-0.28%-0.15%0.16%-0.04%-0.30%-0.36%-0.11%
CAD-0.20%-0.03%0.22%0.04%-0.20%-0.25%-0.10%
AUD-0.02%0.09%0.36%0.30%0.20%-0.13%0.04%
NZD0.08%0.24%0.44%0.36%0.25%0.13%0.18%
CHF-0.12%0.06%0.31%0.11%0.10%-0.04%-0.18%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-steadies-above-11660-as-us-pce-data-matches-expectations-202508291321

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Altcoin markets are entering September 2025 with strong momentum. Technical indicators, whale activity, and ETF-driven inflows are combining to push valuations higher as the final quarter of the year approaches. Ethereum and Solana remain central to institutional strategies, but a fast-rising presale — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is starting to dominate conversations around breakout opportunities. Alongside […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586-1.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:00
Partager
Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,530.49-1.17%
OG
OG$13.181+2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.81+0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 15:00
Partager
Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

The battle between Avalanche and Solana has become one of the most talked-about debates in crypto. Both are leading Layer 1 blockchain projects, each promising faster speeds, lower fees, and massive adoption. As investors seek the best altcoin to buy now, the competition between these two heavyweights is shaping the future of decentralized finance, gaming, […] Continue Reading: Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
Edge
EDGE$0.4452+9.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5355-0.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Stablecoins vs. banks: A fairer test of what makes good money | Opinion