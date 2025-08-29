EUR/USD steady despite strong US GDP as Greenback stays under pressure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.415-3.51%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.111-5.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018363-3.17%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4262-1.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02692-2.71%
EUR
EUR$1.1685-0.03%
  • The EUR/USD holds firm on Thursday, extending gains for a third straight day.
  • The US GDP second estimate showed 3.3% annualized growth in Q2, above the 3.1% forecast.
  • Traders await Friday’s July PCE inflation data, which may shape the Fed’s monetary policy path.

The Euro (EUR) holds firm against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday,as the latest batch of US economic data failed to shift the broader bearish tone surrounding the Greenback. The pair briefly climbed to an intraday high of 1.1687 before easing to trade near 1.1666 at the time of writing. Despite the pullback, EUR/USD remains higher on the day, extending its advance for a third straight day while staying within the range that has contained price action since early August.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the second estimate of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) confirmed a 3.3% annualized expansion in Q2, slightly above the 3.1% consensus and stronger than the 3.0% pace seen previously. The resilience in activity was accompanied by still-solid labor market data, with Initial Jobless Claims falling to 229,000, marginally below expectations of 230,000 and down from a revised 234,000.

Inflation, however, eased according to preliminary quarterly readings. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.5% QoQ, undershooting the 2.6% forecast and matching the prior 2.5%. The GDP Price Index and headline PCE Prices both printed at 2.0%, slipping from 2.1% previously, signaling disinflationary progress.

The data, however, failed to provide impetus to the US Dollar, which remains under broad pressure amid concerns over Fed independence and a dovish monetary policy outlook. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.00, down 0.20% on the day. Market attention now turns to Friday’s release of the July monthly PCE inflation report, which will carry greater weight for the Fed’s near-term policy outlook and could set the next directional cue for the Greenback.

(This story was corrected on August 28 at 16:10 GMT to say EUR/USD is extending gains for a third straight day, instead of a second straight session.)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.23%-0.05%-0.19%-0.18%-0.36%-0.29%-0.03%
EUR0.23%0.23%0.03%0.04%-0.10%-0.04%0.21%
GBP0.05%-0.23%-0.18%-0.14%-0.33%-0.25%0.01%
JPY0.19%-0.03%0.18%0.05%-0.22%-0.38%0.19%
CAD0.18%-0.04%0.14%-0.05%-0.19%-0.11%0.26%
AUD0.36%0.10%0.33%0.22%0.19%0.07%0.35%
NZD0.29%0.04%0.25%0.38%0.11%-0.07%0.27%
CHF0.03%-0.21%-0.01%-0.19%-0.26%-0.35%-0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-steady-despite-strong-us-gdp-as-greenback-stays-under-pressure-202508281315

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Partager
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Partager
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Partager
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August