The Euro (EUR) is not actively trading on the French political turmoil, but it’s likely facing some degree of restraint from it. French equities had another bad day, but what matters is OAT’s performance. The euro’s correlation with EU bond spreads to German bunds tends to be either very low most of the time or quite high for short bursts. For Italian bonds, the pain threshold was around 200bp; for French bonds, we don’t have enough history to be sure, but a break above December’s high of 90bp (currently 77bp) can trigger a significant euro reaction, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

EUR/USD can ultimately make its way back to 1.170

“Such a move would suggest fiscal concerns are outweighing political instability. The latter seems largely priced into the OAT risk premium, given that politically stable Italy is trading at almost the same 10-year yield despite a BBB+ rating.”

“Markets are still making up their minds about the aftermath of the upcoming confidence vote and don’t seem in a rush to price snap elections as the baseline scenario. The alternative – this or a new government watering down spending cuts enough to gather parliamentary support and deliver some fiscal consolidation – is plausible, though admittedly a relatively narrow path given the heightened scrutiny it faces.”

“Anyway, markets appear to have absorbed the initial bad news and might stabilise ahead of the actual vote on 8 September. We think EUR/USD can hold above 1.160 and ultimately make its way back to 1.170.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-euro-proving-resilient-to-france-ing-202508270848

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
