EuroBasket Gives Thunder Guard Nikola Topic Head Start On Rookie Season Comeback

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 12:46
Threshold
T$0.01709+6.94%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1098+2.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1402-4.72%
GET
GET$0.010074+0.09%
FORM
FORM$3.492-1.99%

BELGRADE, SERBIA – AUGUST 21: Nikola Topic (R) of Serbia in action against Alen Omic (L) of Slovenia during the International Basketball Friendly match between Serbia and Slovenia at Belgrade Arena on August 21, 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For Nikola Topic, EuroBasket 2025 isn’t just another international tournament. It’s a crucial step in reclaiming the rhythm and consistency he lost during his first year in the NBA. After being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft, he was sidelined the entire season due to a knee injury.

As such, he won’t be making his true NBA debut or beginning his rookie season until the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. He’s still one of the youngest players in the league and has a bright future ahead of him, but the journey to reach his full potential will be easier said than done.

While Topic was widely considered a top-five player in that class, the knee concerns and pre-existing injury allowed him to slide to OKC at No. 12 overall. That’s great for the Thunder, but integrating the now 19-year-old won’t be easy this season. Not only is Oklahoma City the reigning champion with a loaded roster, but it takes time and reps to get back to full form. As such, Topic needs as much on-court action as he can get.

That experience and those reps have been plentiful this summer.

Between a productive showing in NBA Summer League, and now the opportunity to represent Serbia on the EuroBasket stage, Topic is finally getting the kind of competitive reps he’s been missing. These experiences not only allow him to test himself against high-level talent, but they also accelerate his transition into the league by sharpening his feel, conditioning, and confidence.

For both Topic and the Thunder, these months mark the real beginning of his rookie journey — one that could pay dividends as he works back to his full pre-injury form. He has the upside of a starting-caliber guard in this league within a few years, but he’ll be operating as a reserve in the meantime. That’s exactly what his role will be in the coming weeks with his home country.

Serbia’s roster at EuroBasket 2025 features several NBA players, including Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Bogdan Bogdanovic (LA Clippers), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat) and Tristan Vukcevic (Washington Wizards). For Topic, being around and competing alongside this group gives him an early chance to build chemistry and gain experience against top-level talent. Exhibition matches have already begun, but the actual games will start next week.

It’s unclear exactly how much he’ll play, but this is still valuable experience nonetheless. In a summer leading up to a rookie season, especially when coming off an injury, Topic couldn’t have asked for a better situation. He will have spent a significant portion of the summer engaging in live 5-on-5 action in practice and game settings, between NBA Summer League and EuroBasket 2025. From there, NBA Training Camp will be underway, and he’ll get to play preseason games in less than six weeks.

Especially given that the Thunder will want to put him in a situation to play meaningful minutes early in his career, these are the types of experiences that set Nikola Topic up for success, which will only enhance the Thunder’s future outlook.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/08/23/eurobasket-gives-thunder-guard-nikola-topic-head-start-on-rookie-season-comeback/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001782+2.64%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007995+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+1.30%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

The nearly five-year legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally come to an end. On August 22, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued its mandate approving the Joint Stipulation of Dismissal filed by both parties. The order, signed by Clerk of Court
U
U$0.01766+37.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1392+7.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 13:26
Partager
Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

If you have used Lens ecosystem applications such as Orb, Tape, Hey, Soclly, etc. in the early stage, you are likely to get the annual SocialFi airdrop opportunity.
GET
GET$0.010074+0.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5806+4.01%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$24.05+13.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Ripple vs SEC Officially Ends as Court Approves Dismissal

Lens Chain V3: A highly scalable SocialFi layer 2 network based on Avail DA

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role