The post Europe Gave Wright A Polite Hearing, Wants U.S. Gas, Not Its Advice About Wind And Solar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VIENNA, AUSTRIA – SEPTEMBER 15: USA’s Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during the 69th annual International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference on September 15, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images) Getty Images The energy policy lexicon has grown under the Trump administration. Expect to hear a lot of discussions about a “common sense energy and climate policy” going forward. The term seems to have been embraced in particular by Energy Secretary Chris Wright. In his September swing through Europe, which began with a gas conference in Milan, followed by discussions with various European leaders in Brussels, and concluded with an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Wright talked about an American-European consensus on energy policy. Europe didn’t sign onto it. Very Collegial And Pleasant Several participants in the Brussels meetings spoke with me afterwards. One summed up this way, “It was all very collegial and pleasant. [Wright] said he was there to get a consensus on energy policy. But we have a consensus, a different one.” Where the European consensus and the embryonic American one found common ground was on natural gas. On everything except natural gas, there was polite but emphatic pushback, I was told. Wright disparaged wind and solar in his meetings, reflecting President Donald Trump’s aversion to them, but the Europeans voiced commitment to these renewables. The twain didn’t meet. Energy — if Wright was sensitive to the nuances — has joined a list of things that aren’t as copacetic as they once were across the Atlantic. On his European visit, though, Wright found agreement with his principal mission: to divert Europe from buying Russian gas to increased imports of U.S. liquified natural gas. The Europeans aren’t opposed to more U.S. gas. They welcome it as a blow against… The post Europe Gave Wright A Polite Hearing, Wants U.S. Gas, Not Its Advice About Wind And Solar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VIENNA, AUSTRIA – SEPTEMBER 15: USA’s Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during the 69th annual International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference on September 15, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images) Getty Images The energy policy lexicon has grown under the Trump administration. Expect to hear a lot of discussions about a “common sense energy and climate policy” going forward. The term seems to have been embraced in particular by Energy Secretary Chris Wright. In his September swing through Europe, which began with a gas conference in Milan, followed by discussions with various European leaders in Brussels, and concluded with an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Wright talked about an American-European consensus on energy policy. Europe didn’t sign onto it. Very Collegial And Pleasant Several participants in the Brussels meetings spoke with me afterwards. One summed up this way, “It was all very collegial and pleasant. [Wright] said he was there to get a consensus on energy policy. But we have a consensus, a different one.” Where the European consensus and the embryonic American one found common ground was on natural gas. On everything except natural gas, there was polite but emphatic pushback, I was told. Wright disparaged wind and solar in his meetings, reflecting President Donald Trump’s aversion to them, but the Europeans voiced commitment to these renewables. The twain didn’t meet. Energy — if Wright was sensitive to the nuances — has joined a list of things that aren’t as copacetic as they once were across the Atlantic. On his European visit, though, Wright found agreement with his principal mission: to divert Europe from buying Russian gas to increased imports of U.S. liquified natural gas. The Europeans aren’t opposed to more U.S. gas. They welcome it as a blow against…

Europe Gave Wright A Polite Hearing, Wants U.S. Gas, Not Its Advice About Wind And Solar

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 11:13
Union
U$0.010382-2.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001544-2.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010356-17.84%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006478-0.10%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.801-11.09%

VIENNA, AUSTRIA – SEPTEMBER 15: USA’s Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during the 69th annual International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference on September 15, 2025 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The energy policy lexicon has grown under the Trump administration. Expect to hear a lot of discussions about a “common sense energy and climate policy” going forward.

The term seems to have been embraced in particular by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

In his September swing through Europe, which began with a gas conference in Milan, followed by discussions with various European leaders in Brussels, and concluded with an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Wright talked about an American-European consensus on energy policy. Europe didn’t sign onto it.

Very Collegial And Pleasant

Several participants in the Brussels meetings spoke with me afterwards. One summed up this way, “It was all very collegial and pleasant. [Wright] said he was there to get a consensus on energy policy. But we have a consensus, a different one.”

Where the European consensus and the embryonic American one found common ground was on natural gas. On everything except natural gas, there was polite but emphatic pushback, I was told.

Wright disparaged wind and solar in his meetings, reflecting President Donald Trump’s aversion to them, but the Europeans voiced commitment to these renewables. The twain didn’t meet.

Energy — if Wright was sensitive to the nuances — has joined a list of things that aren’t as copacetic as they once were across the Atlantic.

On his European visit, though, Wright found agreement with his principal mission: to divert Europe from buying Russian gas to increased imports of U.S. liquified natural gas.

The Europeans aren’t opposed to more U.S. gas. They welcome it as a blow against Russia.

Fear of President Vladimir Putin’s Russia is widespread, as I found on two recent trips to Europe: one to speak at a meeting of the British Section of the Association of European Journalists in London, and the other to participate in the annual meeting of the Jean Monnet Association in Houjarray, France, which looks at the future of Europe. This fear is also fed by a general sense that America no longer has Europe’s back.

Some countries actually fear imminent Russian invasion.

Gas Talk Welcome

So whatever Wright had to say about gas fell on eager ears; although there is much suspicion of the United States, and the Trump administration’s endorsement of right-wing parties in Europe.

In Milan, according to a DOE press release, Wright, “highlighted President Trump’s commitment to growing gas exports and how U.S gas exports strengthen global stability, lower prices, and provide reliable alternatives to adversarial energy sources.”

However in Brussels, Wright was on somewhat less firm ground because of Trump’s attacks on the economic viability of wind and solar.

Although participants in the talks with Wright were anxious for me to understand how civil they had been, Wright did leave some ruffled feathers in his wake.

He excoriated the United Kingdom’s plans for a green transition and spared no opportunity to attack the Paris Accords, which he found “morally” wrong and “silly.”

Wright pushed back against offshore wind, which he said is uneconomic.

European politicians and energy aficionados alike treasure offshore wind and Europe’s global leadership in that sector. They also are firm supporters of the Paris Accords, signed in 2016, which limit CO2 emissions.

Last year, Europe generated 20 percent of its electricity from wind and about 10 percent from solar.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that onshore wind followed by solar is the cheapest new source of generation, but there are variables such as location, resource and weather. The EIA says this is true even without Biden-era subsidies, which are being phased out.

Some of the things Wright said in Europe raised eyebrows and, outside of studiously polite meetings, hackles. Here is one: “Climate change for impacting the quality of your life is not incredibly important.” He said people wouldn’t worry about it if it weren’t for media coverage.

Wright also said warmer, wetter conditions would be good for growing food.

He said stopping the flow of gas from Russian pipelines which bring it into Europe was the “hammer.” He said the United States could double its gas exports to Europe in five years.

The European Union plans to ban gas imports from Russia in 2027, although it is unclear whether all 27 nations in the EU can meet that deadline.

EU imports of gas from Russia have declined dramatically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine; they fell from roughly 45 percent in 2021 to about 19 percent in 2024 to 2025.

Last year, the United States supplied 45 percent of the EU’s LNG imports, and they are expected to be substantially higher this year.

It isn’t altogether certain that Europe wants to be too dependent on American gas. The head of a Brussels think tank asked me, “Why would we trade one dependence for another?”

Across Europe now, there is talk of the “Atlantic divorce.”

When it comes to energy, it isn’t so much a divorce as an accommodation: We will buy some of your gas, but not your ideas.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/llewellynking/2025/09/27/europe-gave-wright-a-polite-hearing-wants-us-gas-not-its-advice-about-wind-and-solar/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.551-0.06%
ARK
ARK$0.4089-2.24%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 10:53
Partager
Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.31754-2.23%
Threshold
T$0.01472-3.28%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.801-11.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Partager
Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

The post Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion. Potential $500 billion company valuation targeted by Tether. SoftBank and Ark Investments involved in major funding talks. Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion. This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round Bloomberg Source: “Tether is reportedly in discussions for a $15–20 billion private funding round, potentially valuing the company at up to $500 billion. If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology. There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments. Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding Did you know?Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history. According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54…
Major
MAJOR$0.1243+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01034-17.80%
ARK
ARK$0.4089-2.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

Crypto Market Rally: Will Bitcoin Catch Up With S&P 500 Gains After Fed Rate Cut?

The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential