European Central Bank Pushes Digital Euro Hard, Dogecoin ETF In the Making Might Come Soon, and More…

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.09499-3.06%
READY
READY$0.003353-0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016007-4.60%
Sign
SIGN$0.07242+0.87%
Wink
LIKE$0.011053--%
SOON
SOON$0.276-2.67%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06366+1.93%


















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-5-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List