European Firm Treasury to Buy 1,000 Bitcoins With Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto

2025/09/03 21:03

Treasury, a Euro-denominated Bitcoin BTC $111 580 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $43.69 B company, has secured $147 million in funding, via a private round led by Nakamoto Holdings and Winklevoss Capital.

The company will use the funds to buy more than 1,000 Bitcoins. The firm said that it aims “to be the first Bitcoin treasury company listed on a primary European exchange.”

Treasury Plans Listing on Euronext Amsterdam to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

European firm Treasury, which is now focusing on building its Bitcoin reserves, has announced plans to list on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange through a reverse merger with lender MKB Nedsense.

This is similar to an SPAC merger and bypasses traditional IPO requirements.

Khing Oei, the founder and CEO of Treasury, intends to use a combination of future equity issuance and convertible debt to boost its Bitcoin reserves.

He added that the company’s goal is to make BTC its primary reserve asset. Treasury currently holds an initial allocation of 1,000 BTC, placing it among Europe’s leading corporate Bitcoin holders.

Demand among European firms for Bitcoin as a reserve asset has been increasing recently.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Germany’s Bitcoin Group leads the region with 3,605 BTC worth approximately $400 million, followed by France’s Sequans Communications (3,205 BTC) and the UK’s The Smarter Web Company (2,440 BTC).

Securing Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto

Treasury has secured $147 million in fundraise via a founder-led private funding round, backed by Winklevoss Capital, Nakamoto, UTXO Management, Off The Chain Capital, M1 Capital, Mythos Venture Partners, and over 50 additional investors.

The funding will support Treasury’s capital markets strategy, enabling the firm to use both equity and debt instruments to systematically acquire Bitcoin, generate yield, and execute innovative market initiatives.

This is similar to a playbook followed by Strategy, which recently added 4,048 BTC to its holdings.

Speaking on the development, David Bailey, who will serve as the Treasury Strategic Advisory Board member, said:

As the number of Bitcoin Treasury firms rises, market warnings are also growing about the potential formation of a “death spiral.”

The post European Firm Treasury to Buy 1,000 Bitcoins With Backing From Winklevoss, Nakamoto appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
