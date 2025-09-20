TLDR The EU’s 19th sanctions package targets Russian crypto platforms and financial loopholes. The package includes a ban on Russian LNG imports and crypto transactions. EU aims to counteract Russia’s crypto evasion tactics used in sanctions circumvention. The sanctions are part of Europe’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The European [...] The post European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The EU’s 19th sanctions package targets Russian crypto platforms and financial loopholes. The package includes a ban on Russian LNG imports and crypto transactions. EU aims to counteract Russia’s crypto evasion tactics used in sanctions circumvention. The sanctions are part of Europe’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The European [...] The post European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.

European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:15
Particl
PART$0.2053-1.29%
Comedian
BAN$0.06522-14.20%

TLDR

  • The EU’s 19th sanctions package targets Russian crypto platforms and financial loopholes.
  • The package includes a ban on Russian LNG imports and crypto transactions.
  • EU aims to counteract Russia’s crypto evasion tactics used in sanctions circumvention.
  • The sanctions are part of Europe’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The European Union has introduced a groundbreaking measure in its latest round of sanctions targeting Russia. For the first time, crypto platforms have been included in the sanctions, aiming to block Russian crypto transactions. The new sanctions, part of the EU’s 19th package, seek to close financial loopholes that Russia has used to circumvent existing sanctions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the move, calling it a necessary step to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated evasion tactics.

The EU’s decision to target cryptocurrency platforms marks a significant shift in how digital assets are viewed in the context of international sanctions. Historically, cryptocurrency has been used to bypass traditional financial systems, and this move addresses growing concerns about the role of digital currencies in facilitating illegal transactions.

Details of the New Sanctions Package

The sanctions, which require approval from all 27 EU member states, will not only affect cryptocurrency platforms but also extend to foreign banks involved in Russia’s alternative payment systems. These measures aim to block financial transactions that bypass the SWIFT system, which Russia has been using for alternative payments.

The sanctions package also includes restrictions on transactions with entities operating in Russian special economic zones.

“The new sanctions aim to adapt to the evolving tactics of sanctions evasion,” said von der Leyen. “As evasion tactics grow more sophisticated, our sanctions will evolve to counter them.” This proactive approach underscores the EU’s commitment to tightening economic pressure on Russia, especially as Russia’s missile and drone attacks on Ukraine escalate.

Russia’s Use of Cryptocurrency for Sanctions Evasion

Reports have indicated that Russian entities have increasingly turned to cryptocurrency to evade sanctions. According to Reuters, Russian oil companies have used Bitcoin and Tether (USDT) to conduct tens of millions of dollars in transactions each month, circumventing traditional financial channels.

These new sanctions target such activities by preventing Russian residents from using crypto platforms to transfer assets.

In addition to the crypto-related sanctions, the package also seeks to impose restrictions on Russian banks and entities tied to the country’s alternative payment systems, which have allowed Russia to bypass traditional financial barriers. These moves come as Russia continues its aggressive tactics in Ukraine, including the use of drones and missiles, which have further fueled the EU’s resolve to intensify its economic pressure.

Broader Impact on EU-Russia Relations

This round of sanctions reflects the EU’s ongoing strategy to isolate Russia economically. It coincides with the EU’s plans to phase out Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by January 2027, accelerating the bloc’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU’s energy imports from Russia had already significantly decreased, and further steps are being taken to eliminate Russian fossil fuel imports.

The EU’s sanctions against crypto platforms are a critical part of these broader efforts to weaken Russia’s financial position.

By targeting digital assets, the EU is addressing a growing vulnerability in the global financial system. The sanctions are not only a response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine but also a preventive measure to ensure that the global financial system remains secure and resilient against illicit activities involving cryptocurrencies.

The post European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0.007495-4.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-6.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017625-3.23%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Partager
Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Highlights: A massive golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin drew attention near the U.S. Capitol. Organisers said the sculpture reflects Trump’s influence on the growing cryptocurrency market. The installation appeared the same day the Federal Reserve cut interest rates slightly. A giant golden statue of former President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was revealed outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. The statue was streamed live on Pump.fun, a well-known site for launching meme tokens. The statue, towering at 12 feet, was positioned opposite Union Square on the National Mall in Washington, DC, within walking distance of Capitol Hill and about a mile from the White House. Its central location ensured visibility to visitors and media alike. Tribute to our savior. pic.twitter.com/I03fRJnmDq — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 17, 2025 Golden Trump Statue Honors Crypto Support According to a website tied to the stunt, the display honours Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Organisers organized the display, which serves as both a political tribute and a nod to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies.  Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organisers, told local media, “This is a statement, this is to show everybody that without the president, we could never have had this mass adoption of Bitcoin, of cryptocurrencies, of all these big institutions buying Bitcoin. It shows that’s the future and this is our thank you, our statement, to the president.” Zaghdoudi added that the statue symbolises the view that Trump’s encouragement helped institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market. A livestream showed that artists crafted the sculpture from high-density foam. The lightweight material allowed multiple people to carry it into position. Social media clips showed machines carving Trump’s head and workers lifting the figure into place. The organiser mentioned that the statue stands 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall. He expressed hope that Trump would “walk out there and see it,” not realizing the president was visiting the United Kingdom at the time. Bringing the heat irl #DJTGST pic.twitter.com/KQ0Cwe1kdp — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 15, 2025 Trump’s UK visit included high-profile meetings on tariffs, trade, and AI. Crypto leaders are urging him to support clearer digital asset rules, warning the UK could fall behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai. Trump-Linked Crypto Moves Gain Attention The timing of the statue coincided with a Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Lower borrowing costs are often favourable for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. Trump has repeatedly pushed Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, often using harsh words toward the Fed Chair.  BREAKING: Federal Reserve officially cuts interest rates by 25bps. pic.twitter.com/mDsK4XaPiB — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 17, 2025 Trump supported cryptocurrencies during his presidential campaign last year. His campaign got strong support from the crypto industry. His family also increased their involvement through World Liberty Financial Inc. World Liberty Financial joined the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, led by the Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to make the US a top cryptocurrency hub. Some critics worry about conflicts of interest with Trump cutting regulations. Crypto fans are excited, hoping for the next big crypto boom. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$3.118-3.19%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.79%
Union
U$0.013918-1.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:42
Partager
Coinbase Launches USDC On-Chain Lending Service

Coinbase Launches USDC On-Chain Lending Service

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase has launched an on-chain USDC lending service. Users can borrow USDC on the Base chain through the Morpho and Steakhouse Financial protocols, with current annualized returns up to 10.8% . Funds will be linked to the Morpho protocol from the Coinbase smart contract wallet and allocated by Steakhouse Financial to different markets to optimize returns. Users can withdraw funds at any time. This service is currently available in the United States (excluding New York State), Bermuda, and some other countries.
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0997-13.44%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005205+0.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 00:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Coinbase Launches USDC On-Chain Lending Service

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record First Outflow in a Week, Ethereum ETFs Follow With $1.89M Exit

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development