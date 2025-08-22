Europol bounty for Russian crypto ransomware gang wasn’t real

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:04
Threshold
T$0.01601-1.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.05088-2.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10092-2.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021834-0.09%
Salamanca
DON$0.000543-5.06%

A $50,000 bounty supposedly issued by Europol to help track down administrators of the Russian-based ransomware gang Qilin was actually just a Telegram scam.

News of the fictitious bounty fooled several cybersecurity news outlets into reporting that a reward would be paid to anybody who could give Europol information on two Qilin administrators known as Haise and XORacle.

The pair supposedly “coordinate affiliates and oversee extortion activities,” and Europol wanted information that “directly leads to the identification or location of these administrators.”

However, Europol confirmed to SecurityWeek that the supposed reward was a “scam” and that the agency never announced the bounty. 

Not only that, the only social media channels run by Europol can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SecurityWeek notes that a rival gang may have created the fake bounty to damage a rival’s reputation, steal their affiliates, or create paranoia within the gang.  

Qilin attacks national security for crypto

Qilin is a prominent ransomware gang that extorts crypto, including bitcoin and monero, through its ransomware-as-a-service.

In March this year, Qilin claimed to have stolen and sold data including “private correspondence, personal information, decrees etc,” from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Read more: LockBit ransomware gang sends ‘friendly advice’ to new FBI Director Kash Patel

It’s also targeted hospitals in London and published stolen patient data, claiming that it shouldn’t be blamed for its actions. 

One Qilin member told BBC reporter Joe Tidy, “We are very sorry for the people who were suffered because of it. Herewith we don’t consider ourselves guilty and we ask you don’t blame us in this situation.”

The group instead claimed it attacked hospitals in retaliation for the UK’s role in an unspecified war

Qilin reportedly doesn’t attack countries within the Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Moldova, and its affiliates take home 80% of ransom payments below $3 million.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/europol-bounty-for-russian-crypto-ransomware-gang-wasnt-real/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-2.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.01455-21.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.37%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager
One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel has released another important video, this time digging into one of the slickest scams in crypto today. In the video, we show how a single click cost a trader over a million dollars in wrapped Bitcoin – and why protecting your wallet has never been more important. In crypto, your wallet is
Bitcoin
BTC$112,514.45-1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-2.96%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000844-28.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS