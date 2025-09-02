Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) increased to 0.2% in August from previous 0%

2025/09/02 20:05
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.262+15.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017725-4.52%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002825-0.38%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001839-4.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012422-0.24%


Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-harmonized-index-of-consumer-prices-mom-increased-to-02-in-august-from-previous-0-202509020900

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01598+1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005902+0.51%
Pi Network
PI$0.34261-0.16%
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.000184-4.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,186.41+2.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
