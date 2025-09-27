The post EV sales in America stall as IRS delays choke tax credit rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EV sales in the U.S. have slowed down hard, and dealers are blaming the IRS for it. The entire rebate process, meant to help people afford electric vehicles, is now stuck, less than a week before the tax break vanishes. According to CNBC, car dealerships in multiple states say the IRS stopped approving and paying out the promised tax credits in mid-September. The result? A massive traffic jam of unpaid rebates, stressed-out dealers, and customers caught in the middle. These delays hit right when consumers were racing to buy EVs before the federal incentive ends on September 30. The tax credit, worth up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used ones, was originally designed to last until 2032. But that was before President Donald Trump signed the “big beautiful bill” in July, ending the program early. Now, instead of a smooth final stretch, dealers are stuck chasing the government for cash they already gave out. Dealers front money while payments stall Jesse Lore, who runs Green Wave Electric Vehicles in North Hampton, New Hampshire, said the IRS owes him nearly $100,000. He’s still giving customers the rebate upfront, even though twelve applications he submitted after September 15 are still pending. “We’re continuing to pay the tax credit, though with a lot of anxiety,” Jesse said. “We’re in the dark.” Only three of his applications got approved last Thursday, and none of them have been paid yet. Jesse even showed screenshots of the transactions to CNBC, allegedly. Here’s how it works: dealers apply through the Energy Credits Online portal after selling an EV to a qualifying buyer. If the IRS gives the green light, they’re supposed to reimburse the dealer. That’s what happened before mid-September, approvals came in fast, and payments followed. Now? Nothing. No clear answers. No time-of-sale… The post EV sales in America stall as IRS delays choke tax credit rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EV sales in the U.S. have slowed down hard, and dealers are blaming the IRS for it. The entire rebate process, meant to help people afford electric vehicles, is now stuck, less than a week before the tax break vanishes. According to CNBC, car dealerships in multiple states say the IRS stopped approving and paying out the promised tax credits in mid-September. The result? A massive traffic jam of unpaid rebates, stressed-out dealers, and customers caught in the middle. These delays hit right when consumers were racing to buy EVs before the federal incentive ends on September 30. The tax credit, worth up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used ones, was originally designed to last until 2032. But that was before President Donald Trump signed the “big beautiful bill” in July, ending the program early. Now, instead of a smooth final stretch, dealers are stuck chasing the government for cash they already gave out. Dealers front money while payments stall Jesse Lore, who runs Green Wave Electric Vehicles in North Hampton, New Hampshire, said the IRS owes him nearly $100,000. He’s still giving customers the rebate upfront, even though twelve applications he submitted after September 15 are still pending. “We’re continuing to pay the tax credit, though with a lot of anxiety,” Jesse said. “We’re in the dark.” Only three of his applications got approved last Thursday, and none of them have been paid yet. Jesse even showed screenshots of the transactions to CNBC, allegedly. Here’s how it works: dealers apply through the Energy Credits Online portal after selling an EV to a qualifying buyer. If the IRS gives the green light, they’re supposed to reimburse the dealer. That’s what happened before mid-September, approvals came in fast, and payments followed. Now? Nothing. No clear answers. No time-of-sale…

EV sales in America stall as IRS delays choke tax credit rollout

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 02:56
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012432-26.73%
Union
U$0.01041-1.70%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01673+3.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-8.08%
CAR
CAR$0.007505-1.31%

EV sales in the U.S. have slowed down hard, and dealers are blaming the IRS for it. The entire rebate process, meant to help people afford electric vehicles, is now stuck, less than a week before the tax break vanishes.

According to CNBC, car dealerships in multiple states say the IRS stopped approving and paying out the promised tax credits in mid-September. The result? A massive traffic jam of unpaid rebates, stressed-out dealers, and customers caught in the middle.

These delays hit right when consumers were racing to buy EVs before the federal incentive ends on September 30. The tax credit, worth up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used ones, was originally designed to last until 2032.

But that was before President Donald Trump signed the “big beautiful bill” in July, ending the program early. Now, instead of a smooth final stretch, dealers are stuck chasing the government for cash they already gave out.

Dealers front money while payments stall

Jesse Lore, who runs Green Wave Electric Vehicles in North Hampton, New Hampshire, said the IRS owes him nearly $100,000. He’s still giving customers the rebate upfront, even though twelve applications he submitted after September 15 are still pending.

“We’re continuing to pay the tax credit, though with a lot of anxiety,” Jesse said. “We’re in the dark.” Only three of his applications got approved last Thursday, and none of them have been paid yet. Jesse even showed screenshots of the transactions to CNBC, allegedly.

Here’s how it works: dealers apply through the Energy Credits Online portal after selling an EV to a qualifying buyer. If the IRS gives the green light, they’re supposed to reimburse the dealer. That’s what happened before mid-September, approvals came in fast, and payments followed. Now? Nothing. No clear answers. No time-of-sale reports. No phone calls answered. Just more waiting.

Robyn Capehart, a spokesperson for the IRS, claimed the review process has always been part of the system. “Any submissions through the Energy Credits Online portal have always been subject to IRS review and approval,” Robyn wrote in an email.

She added that once the agency approves a report, the vehicle is eligible, even if the approval came after a delay. The White House confirmed all valid claims submitted before the September 30 deadline will still be honored, but gave no reason for the holdup.

Sales drop as uncertainty grows

Dealers like Gary Pretzfeld, who co-owns AutoTrust USA in Miramar, Florida, said they’ve been left holding the bag. He said he’s floated about $80,000 to $90,000 in rebates this month, but hasn’t been paid. “There are definitely some dealers who can’t afford to do it this way,” Gary said.

He explained that two of his applications, submitted September 16 and 17, finally got approved, but no money has landed yet. “The timeline is now longer, and it’s murkier,” Gary said. “That’s the part that’s freaking everyone out.”

Other dealers have simply stopped offering the rebate. Jesse said he knows sellers telling customers they can’t even take the car home until the IRS pays up. Some dealerships won’t risk it anymore. They’re either holding cars hostage or walking away from the program entirely.

The problem is bigger than just the cash flow. Al Salas, the CEO of Eco Auto, which sells EVs in Massachusetts and Washington, said the upfront rebate made a real difference to buyers. He’s expanding to Florida, Georgia, and New Jersey, and now he’s also stuck.

“As dealers, it’s a really unfortunate situation, because we are fronting the money,” Al said. He’s currently waiting on $50,000 in credits. Without that instant rebate, customers can end up paying $80 to $100 more each month on a five-year loan for a used EV.

And claiming the credit later isn’t even a guarantee. Buyers need a tax liability to qualify when filing next year. That’s not required when the rebate is given at the time of sale, which made the program so appealing to many buyers in the first place.

The National Automobile Dealers Association is hearing the same thing from its members. “Anecdotally, we have heard some dealers report that recent submissions have been placed in pending status since last week,” said spokesperson Amy Hunter Wright. She added that NADA is also working with the IRS and Treasury, and so far, the agencies have been “cooperative.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ev-sales-stall-due-to-irs-delays/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03298+6.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.0146+16.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001214+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+2.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+8.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,383.94+0.01%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal