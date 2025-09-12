The post EVEDEX Launches Farming Season with Double XP Rewards Following Beta Mainnet Rollout appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have evolved rapidly in recent years, but very few manage to blend performance, accessibility, and community engagement in a way that keeps users both active and rewarded. EVEDEX, a next-generation non-custodial DEX built as an L3 rollup on Arbitrum Orbit, is one of the latest projects to stand out in this competitive sector.

Following the launch of its Full Beta Mainnet in late August, which already attracted thousands of traders and earned a CoinGecko listing, EVEDEX is now doubling down on its gamified trading approach. From September 8 to October 6, the platform will host its Farming Season, offering users the chance to earn double experience points (XP) on every trade. This campaign highlights EVEDEX’s unique positioning as both a serious trading hub and a gamified DeFi ecosystem where participation is consistently rewarded.

From Beta Mainnet to CoinGecko: Building Trust and Traction

EVEDEX’s journey over the past month has been marked by rapid adoption and steady improvements. Its soft community launch gave the team a chance to stress-test the platform and implement additional upgrades before releasing the Full Beta Mainnet.

The Full Beta Mainnet now offers seven live trading pairs (BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC, LINK, and DOGE against USD) and processes limit orders in an average of just five milliseconds, putting EVEDEX among the fastest decentralized trading venues on the market. Importantly, thanks to a grant from Arbitrum, all on-chain gas fees are zero, leaving only maker and taker fees in place. Combined with cashback programs and tiered commissions, top users can effectively trade at some of the lowest costs available in DeFi.

Security has also been a central focus. As a fully non-custodial exchange, EVEDEX ensures users retain complete control over their assets at all times. Withdrawals cannot be blocked, and the platform never holds custody of funds, providing a critical safeguard in an industry still haunted by centralized exchange failures.

The listing on CoinGecko further solidifies EVEDEX’s credibility, offering the broader community transparent, real-time data on trading activity, liquidity, and volumes. For new exchanges, visibility on leading aggregators is often the first step in gaining long-term trust from the DeFi ecosystem.

Farming Season: Double XP and the Gamification of DeFi

If the Beta Mainnet established EVEDEX as a serious exchange, the Farming Season event showcases its commitment to making trading engaging and rewarding. Running from September 8 to October 6 2025, the campaign allows users to earn 2x XP on every order, regardless of trading pair, leverage level, or trade size.

XP is central to the platform’s gamification layer, which turns trading activity into a progression system. Every EVEDEX user has an avatar tied to their account, and leveling up through XP unlocks perks such as better fee conditions, cashback, and even zero-commission trading for top performers. XP can also be earned through missions, academy courses, and affiliate activities, ensuring both active traders and community builders benefit.

EVEDEX has also introduced new limits tailored for hardcore traders. Users can now push positions further with:

ETH and BTC at up to 100x leverage (maximum position: $1,000 at 100x);

SOL at up to 75x leverage (maximum position: $750 at 75x);

These parameters open the door for high-frequency traders to experiment with advanced strategies, while ensuring controlled exposure for the most volatile pairs. At the same time, the platform’s trader leaderboard provides extra motivation, letting users compete for top rankings as they accumulate XP.

The Farming Season comes at a strategic time, encouraging traders to explore the platform during its early phase while giving them tangible rewards for their activity. Weekly trading tournaments, powered by XP levels, provide an additional layer of competition and motivation.

The combination of zero gas fees, lightning-fast execution, full non-custodial design, and gamified rewards makes EVEDEX a compelling alternative to both centralized platforms and more traditional DEXs. As the Farming Season unfolds, the platform has an opportunity to not only grow its user base but also cement its reputation as a new benchmark in DeFi trading. For traders seeking a blend of performance, safety, and fun, EVEDEX may well be the exchange to watch this season.