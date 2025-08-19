Even a $1 Price Tag for Dogecoin Won’t 10x Your Money, But One DOGE Rival Will Deliver Much Bigger Gains in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:37
Threshold
T$0.01608-1.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.05059+3.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09974-0.69%
Tagger
TAG$0.0010125-0.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25251-3.94%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02778+0.21%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21525-3.19%

Even a $1 price tag for Dogecoin won’t 10X your money, but a rival to $DOGE will be responsible for much larger gains in 2025. This prime rival in this race is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a meme coin that stands out not only for its massive community appeal but also for its actual serious blockchain utility on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, making $LILPEPE a meme coin with real tech and scalability that can possibly make much bigger gains than Dogecoin (DOGE) can realistically make in 2025.

Introducing Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)

Little Pepe is a meme coin that surpasses the typical joke token. It runs on an Ethereum Layer 2 network, built to handle transactions that are fast, low-cost, and scalable—something Dogecoin just can’t match. Unlike DOGE, $LILPEPE integrates with robust blockchain infrastructure, including zero trading tax, sniper bot protection, staking rewards, a meme launchpad, and DAO governance. Its future roadmap promises NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, making it a utility token wrapped in meme culture. Its total supply is 100 billion tokens, of which 26.5 billion have been allocated for the ongoing presale.

Presale Appeal and Investor Rush

The Little Pepe presale is in Stage 10, priced at $0.0019 per token. At Stage 11, the price will be $0.0020. More than $18.47 million has been raised, and 12.30 billion tokens have been sold in the presale, which has developed strong investor interest and momentum.

The following is a brief overview of the presale route: 

StagePrice per TokenFunds RaisedTokens Sold
1$0.0010$500,000500 million
2$0.0011$1,325,0001.2 billion
3$0.0012$2,500,000~2.1 billion
4-7Gradual increases
8$0.0017$13,775,0008.9 billion
9$0.0018$16,475,00011.25 billion
10$0.0019$18,400,000+<12 billion

Key Features Making $LILPEPE Attractive

  • Ethereum Layer 2 compatibility: Offers scalability, speed, and low gas fees, the latter being essential for the meme coin transactions and development of its ecosystem.
  • 0% trade tax: Traders will not experience any penalty when circulating tokens, and this promotes liquidity and investor confidence.
  • Sniper bot protection: Preventing unfairly early purchases from automated bots gives a fairer distribution of tokens.
  • Staking reward: Holders can stake to earn revenues and build incentives to keep tokens for a longer period.
  • Meme Launchpad: New meme coins will be launched on Little Pepe Layer 2 in order to grow the ecosystem.
  • DAO voting: DAO is governed in a decentralized manner, which is to say that token holders have a voice in voting and politics of the future.
  • Coming soon: NFTs and cross-chain compatibility to take usability and appeal beyond Ethereum.

$777,000 Giveaway During Presale

To celebrate presale growth and community excitement, Little Pepe has announced the $777,000 giveaway, with each of the ten winners getting $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens. Dogecoin holders plot on hitting the $1 mark and a 10x from current levels. Little Pepe poses a vastly higher return potential here because of its nonexistent price currently and very solid fundamentals it is putting in place. If $LILPEPE were to just go 10x from $0.0019 to $0.019, the early investors would have the means to make a lot more than Dogecoin can ever offer.

Conclusion

Little Pepe’s unique blend of meme culture and hardcore blockchain technology puts it way ahead in the meme coin landscape. Just as the hype around DOGE hitting $1 might at best bring in a 10x return, the crowds with racing feet towards $LILPEPE are charting significantly bigger returns with a token that is both fun and has a good head with a fundamentally sound footing in 2025.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/even-a-1-price-tag-for-dogecoin-wont-10x-your-money-but-one-doge-rival-will-deliver-much-bigger-gains-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.483-3.87%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.995+6.91%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,865.08-1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.13%
Algorand
ALGO$0.243-4.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.45-3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet