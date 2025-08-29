Everclear Launches TRON Network Support, Bringing Capital-Efficient Rebalancing to Top Stablecoin Network

George Town, Cayman Islands – August 28, 2025 – Everclear, the cross-chain clearing and settlement protocol dedicated to eliminating liquidity fragmentation for blockchains and digital assets, announced an integration with the TRON network. This integration facilitates the settlement of onchain transactions without the need for centralized exchanges or fragmented routes, essentially solving liquidity fragmentation for any dApps building on TRON’s vibrant ecosystem of decentralized finance.

With a circulating supply of USDT exceeding $82 billion and one of the most active user bases in crypto, TRON has become the backbone of the global stablecoin market and onchain economy. A leader in payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, TRON’s growth has been fueled by high adoption rates in regions where stablecoins provide access to US dollars. The TRON network is home to 2.86 million daily active users who execute approximately 8.8 million transactions each day.

“As stablecoin usage continues to grow globally, capital needs to move where users are — and that activity is overwhelmingly taking place on TRON,” said Dima Khanarin, CEO of the Everclear Foundation.

Native TRON support on Everclear provides solvers, bridge operators, and protocol treasuries with access to capital-efficient rebalancing mechanisms. These allow the largest circulating supply of USDT to move seamlessly between TRON and over 20 other blockchains without fragmentation, manual flows, or reliance on centralized exchanges.

Everclear’s coordination of global settlement and cross-chain liquidity strengthens TRON’s ability to deliver secure and scalable blockchain solutions, priming the network for even broader institutional adoption. For native USDT (TRC-20) transfers on TRON, solvers can submit rebalancing intents between TRON and EVM-compatible chains by netting opposing transfers automatically and completing the remainder at competitive prices.

Whether a bridge is rebalancing liquidity, a protocol is moving treasury, or a solver is playing auctions — cross-chain clearing on TRON flows as seamlessly as any other chain in the Everclear system. TRON is the second non-EVM chain supported by Everclear, marking a major milestone in their mission to become the universal clearing layer for all crypto.

“Everclear’s cross-chain clearing and settlement protocol unlocks efficient routes for real-world use cases like payments and remittances,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. “Whether a chain runs on EVM or built on another framework, its liquidity can be unified within a single settlement layer.”

Everclear plans expansion to more non-EVM blockchains in the future and is actively onboarding new bridge and protocol partners to rebalance USDT via TRON. Solver networks looking to capture new auction routes, bridge protocols managing multichain liquidity, and stablecoin issuers or app treasuries moving capital across chains can learn more about joining the Clearing Protocol by visiting everclear.org.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $82 billion. As of August 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 328 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

About Everclear

Everclear is the first crosschain clearing and settlement protocol, designed to solve liquidity fragmentation in Web3.

By applying the concepts of clearing and netting from TradFi, Everclear empowers solvers, intent protocols, and CEXs to rebalance capital efficiently across chains.

Since launching its Mainnet Beta in September 2024, Everclear has scaled to +$500M in monthly clearing volume and over $1.5B processed across 23+ chains, including Solana and Tron.

Backed by strategic partners such as NEAR Foundation and integrated with leading protocols like Across, LiFi, RhinoFi, Particle, Hyperlane, and Tokka Labs, Everclear enables large transactions, fast settlement (15 minutes on average), and the lowest rebalancing fees in the industry.

With expansion to 40+ chains underway, Everclear is building the backbone of crosschain liquidity—accelerating towards a $1 trillion clearing market.

