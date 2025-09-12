Everstake Expands Institutional Solana Services with ShredStream, SWQoS, and Validator-as-a-Service

Miami, FL, USA, September 11th, 2025, Chainwire

Everstake, a leading global non-custodial staking provider for institutional and retail clients, has launched a new institutional Solana services suite that includes ShredStream (low-latency Solana data feeds), Stake-Weighted Quality of Service (SWQoS) access for priority blockspace, and Validator-as-a-Service (VaaS) with enterprise-grade compliance. These solutions strengthen Solana’s institutional infrastructure and provide professional market participants with the speed, reliability, and security needed to operate at scale in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Institutional adoption of Solana is accelerating, with thirteen publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in Solana treasuries. As funds, custodians, and market makers increasingly seek high-performance blockchain environments, Solana continues to advance, with network capacity up 25% and the community-approved Alpenglow consensus protocol scheduled for mainnet deployment in Q4 2025. Yet institutional-grade validator management and operational optimization remain critical for professional participants requiring reliable, enterprise-level infrastructure.

The New Everstake Products Include:

ShredStream

Stake-Weighted Quality of Service (SWQoS) : Ensures transaction prioritization based on validator stake, granting clients consistent blockspace access even during peak network demand. SWQoS provides deterministic performance with exclusive routing, guaranteed throughput, and 99.9% SLA uptime, critical for DeFi protocols, trading bots, market makers, and real-time games apps.

: Ensures transaction prioritization based on validator stake, granting clients consistent blockspace access even during peak network demand. SWQoS provides deterministic performance with exclusive routing, guaranteed throughput, and 99.9% SLA uptime, critical for DeFi protocols, trading bots, market makers, and real-time games apps. Validator-as-a-Service (VaaS): Enables custodians, publicly listed companies, exchanges, funds, and large token holders to run branded Solana validators without infrastructure overhead. Starting from 50,000 SOL, VaaS partners receive a revenue-sharing model, slashing protection, and infrastructure operated by a provider certified under ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II.

These product launches mark the next phase of Everstake’s institutional strategy on Solana, building on years of validator expertise and infrastructure reliability. By combining low-latency data delivery, guaranteed blockspace, and ready-to-use validator operations, Everstake enables institutions to maximize performance while reducing operational complexity.

About Everstake

Everstake is a leading global non-custodial staking provider serving institutional and retail clients, trusted by over 1,000,000 users across 85+ Proof-of-Stake networks. Founded in 2018 by blockchain engineers, the company supports $6.5 billion in staked assets and 40,000+ active validators, delivering institutional-grade infrastructure with 99.9% uptime and zero material slashing events since inception.

Supporting asset managers, custodians, wallets, exchanges, and protocols, Everstake offers API-first, compliant infrastructure backed by SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, GDPR compliance, and regular smart contract audits. Its globally distributed team of 100+ professionals is committed to making staking accessible to everyone while strengthening the foundations of decentralized finance.

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services, or take custody of, or otherwise hold or manage, customer assets. Everstake does not conduct any independent diligence on or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency, or associated funds. Everstake’s provision of technology services, allowing a user to stake digital assets, is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital assets by it. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets.

