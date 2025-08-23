Everstake – Staking For Everyone

Why you should listen

Everstake is a professional staking provider founded in 2018 by a team of Ukrainian engineers. The company specializes in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validation, helping individuals and institutions participate in securing blockchain networks while earning staking rewards. Today, Everstake supports more than 70 networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, and operates with a strong technical focus, maintaining over 99.9% uptime for its users. In terms of scale, the platform has worked with more than 735,000 stakers, facilitated over $6.5 billion in assets staked, and distributed around $712 million in rewards.

Beyond being a validator, Everstake positions itself as a broader infrastructure partner within the Web3 ecosystem. The company has contributed to well-known projects such as Solana, Wormhole, The Graph, and Pyth, and has provided advisory and engineering support to help these networks grow. One of its most visible initiatives was managing the Aid for Ukraine crypto fundraising campaign, in partnership with the Ukrainian government and other industry players, which raised over $60 million for humanitarian and defense support.

Recently, Everstake has also expanded into institutional services. Through a collaboration with io.finnet, it now enables enterprises to stake assets like ETH and SOL directly from secure multiparty computation (MPC) wallets, removing custodial risk while simplifying the staking process. This shows Everstake’s dual focus: serving the crypto community at large while also providing infrastructure for institutional adoption.

