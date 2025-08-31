Everything Blockchain Taps Flare’s XRP DeFi Framework

Everything Blockchain Inc. has joined the XRP DeFi (XRPFi) standard on Flare Network to integrate yield-bearing strategies into its corporate digital treasury. The U.S. public company, listed under ticker EBZT, signed a memorandum of understanding to allocate $10 million in XRP for the initiative.

EBZT Leverages Flare’s XRPFi to Turn XRP Into Yield-Bearing Treasury Asset

According to a press release, the move positions EBZT among the first U.S. firms to embrace Flare’s institutional-grade framework for XRP yield. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower had earlier committed $100 million to the same standard, demonstrating growing corporate adoption of the model.

The trend is also emphasized by the recent launch of an XRP treasury by Japanese gaming company Gumi. Flare developed XRPFi to transform XRP from a traditionally non-yielding asset into a productive instrument for corporate balance sheets.

At the core of the framework is FAssets, this is Flare’s bridging system and extends smart contract utility to tokens like XRP and Bitcoin. Through this structure, EBZT plans to convert its XRP into FXRP. The, it will deploy it across decentralized lending, staking, and liquidity protocols using Flare’s Firelight restaking layer.

By engaging in the XRPFi, EBZT is diversifying its cash funds and show investors that blockchain tokens can be purposely utilized beyond speculation. This allows corporations the chance to use XRP in a regulated manner comparable to regular corporate governance or reporting regulations. It is also an indicator that the digital assets are continuing to be a part of everyday treasury management.

EBZT Participation Underlines Increasing Confidence in The XRPFi Framework

The growing number of listed companies as members of XRPFi is enabling Flare to grow stronger in institutional finance. Million dollars’ worth of digital assets are already committed into Flare as new protocols are introduced.

Hence, Flare can become the main platform that makes XRP and other non-smart contract tokens usable in DeFi. As FAssets release draw closer, more assets such as Bitcoin will become available to many indviduals. Flare’s CEO has previously said this one product could put billions of XRP to work across DeFi.

Everything Blockchain Inc. describes its strategy as building a diversified treasury across major digital assets and validator infrastructure. The company said its participation in XRPFi is part of its broader goal to compound on-chain income while providing investors exposure to blockchain economics usually limited to private funds.

Flare co-founder and Chief Executive Hugo Philion said the development shows how institutions can make XRP productive in a compliant way. He referenced XRP’s market size of about $150 billion and noted that institutions lacked tools to generate returns from it until now.

According to Philion, XRPFi is designed to provide yield within governance, security, and audit standards demanded by public companies. Institutional interest is also expanding after Amplify filed an XRP Option Income ETF with the SEC.

EBZT chief executive Arthur Rozenberg explained that the initiative reflects a shift in how public firms interact with blockchain. He said the company intends to demonstrate how digital assets can function as yield-bearing instruments rather than passive holdings. Rozenberg added that Flare provides the infrastructure to meet compliance requirements while enabling compounding returns for treasury strategies.

