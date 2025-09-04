Everything To Know About ‘Tony & Ziva:’ Why Is ‘NCIS’ Spinoff Only On Paramount+?

Tony (Michael Weatherly), Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tali (Isla Gie) on the new Paramount+ series “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” Jason Bell/Paramount+

NCIS fans have been waiting decades for this. On Thursday, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the NCIS spinoff featuring the show’s longtime will-they-or-won’t-they investigators, drops on Paramount+. It is the sixth spinoff of CBS’s incredibly popular, long-running drama and the first to bow exclusively on streaming. Of course, the will they or won’t they question has been settled—the two have a 12-year-old daughter, and the show focuses on their new life all together as they continue to fight the bad guys and banter like fans remember. Here is everything to know about Paramount+’s NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1.

Tony & Ziva Premiere Date

Tony & Ziva’s release date is Thursday on Paramount+. Three episodes will drop on the first day, then Paramount+ will move to weekly episodes.

When Does Tony & Ziva Air?

The drama will drop new episodes on Thursdays.

When Is The Tony & Ziva Season 1 Finale?

The first-season finale of Tony & Ziva will air on October 23.

Why Is Tony & Ziva Only On Paramount+?

NCIS airs on CBS, and the network has never spun off the franchise anywhere else. But having a proven property like two of the most popular characters ever on the long-running show gives CBS something to leverage.

The network has said that it chose to put Tony & Ziva on Paramount+ because the stories are more serialized than traditional broadcast, and there’s truth to that—serialized programs tend to do better on streaming, where people can binge them in a sitting. And CBS has never aired a lot of serialized shows. It’s mostly known for procedurals and sitcoms you can miss week to week without worrying about missing something.

But there’s also good business sense in putting Tony & Ziva on streaming. Paramount+ has had some successful shows, but it doesn’t have a mega-hit like Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building or Netflix’s Stranger Things. Plus, the service lost subscribers last quarter—a show people are excited about could lure back some whose bundles expired.

What Is Tony & Ziva About?

The show follows Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) as they travel through Europe trying to stay a step ahead of a group attacking Tony’s business. No, Tony and Ziva are not officially together, giving them room to banter again. But they are raising their daughter, Tali (Isla Gie), together.

They have some pretty big hurdles to overcome. Ziva hid Tali from Tony initially and then faked her own death. Tony didn’t find out about their daughter until after Ziva’s death, then father and daughter spent several years together before Ziva revealed the truth. (She did it to protect them, she said, so hard to fault her.) That all happened on NCIS episodes; now the two adults are trying to trust each other again while insisting they aren’t getting back together. (Sure.)

The show has been nicknamed NCIS: Europe because of the exciting backdrop.

Watch The NCIS: Tony & Ziva Trailer

You can watch the Tony & Ziva trailer here.

Chances Of Success For Tony & Ziva

This seems like a low-risk, high-reward move for CBS. If Tony & Ziva works, it could draw subscribers to Paramount+ and give the network a new strategy for serialized spinoffs. If it doesn’t, it’s easy to cancel after a season and say that was the plan all along.