Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Surrenders to Serve 12-Year Sentence

TLDR

  • Alex Mashinsky will start serving his 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges.
  • Mashinsky’s sentencing follows the collapse of Celsius and the company’s bankruptcy in 2022.
  • Former Celsius CEO will serve his sentence at a minimum-security facility in Otisville, New York.
  • Celsius began distributing $3 billion in assets to creditors after exiting bankruptcy in 2024.

Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius, is set to begin his 12-year prison sentence this week. Mashinsky pleaded guilty to two felony charges in December 2024, admitting in court that he had made false statements about the platform’s Earn Program, which led to significant losses for users and investors. His sentence follows a series of legal battles stemming from his role in the company’s dramatic collapse, which resulted in its bankruptcy in 2022.

Mashinsky will report to federal prison on Friday, with his surrender scheduled for before 2:00 pm ET. The court has recommended that he serve his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Otisville, New York, a minimum-security facility located about 75 miles from New York City. This facility is known for housing non-violent offenders, providing Mashinsky with a somewhat less restrictive environment compared to higher-security prisons.

Legal Battles and the Collapse of Celsius

Celsius, once one of the largest crypto companies, filed for bankruptcy in July 2022 following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the broader downturn in the cryptocurrency market. The bankruptcy filing was followed by Mashinsky’s resignation as CEO in September 2022.

In January 2024, Celsius exited bankruptcy, beginning the process of distributing around $3 billion in assets to creditors. Despite the company’s reorganization efforts, Mashinsky’s legal troubles continued. Initially indicted on seven felony charges in 2023, he was later scheduled to go to trial after his lawyers’ attempt to dismiss charges related to commodities fraud and manipulating the price of Celsius’ CEL token failed.

Mashinsky eventually reached a plea deal, admitting to making false statements about the Earn Program. The platform promised high yields on users’ deposits, but these claims were proven to be misleading and led to the loss of billions of dollars for Celsius users.

Alex Mashinsky Legal and Financial Consequences

The sentencing marks a major development in the legal proceedings against Mashinsky, who was once a prominent figure in the crypto industry. His case is one of the many high-profile legal challenges faced by figures in the cryptocurrency space.

Other notable individuals who have faced similar charges include Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, also facing charges, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in August.

In addition to his prison sentence, Mashinsky was required to forfeit all claims to the assets of Celsius during the bankruptcy proceedings. This forfeiture reflects the severity of the legal actions against him and the broader consequences of his actions for the company and its stakeholders.

