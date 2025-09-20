The post Ex-Disney CEO Eisner Blasts Disney And Trump Over Kimmel’s Removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner seemed to blast successor Bob Iger in a tweet Friday, calling out those who aren’t “standing up to bullies” amid government threats to the First Amendment, after Disney’s ABC seemed to cave to threats by the Trump administration by removing talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, following a monologue in which Kimmel made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk that criticized both MAGA supporters and President Trump. Eisner made the comments in a tweet posted Friday. (Photo by JC Olivera/Sportico via Getty Images) Sportico via Getty Images Key Facts Eisner said Kimmel’s indefinite suspension “immediately after” FCC chairman Brendan Carr made threats against ABC “ is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation.” Eisner seemed to refer to comments Carr made in an appearance on a right-wing podcast on Wednesday, when the FCC chair noted remarks Kimmel made about Kirk and said, “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Hours after Carr’s comments, ABC announced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be pulled off the air. Eisner, who mentioned the Trump administration’s attacks against higher education, law firms and major corporations, asked, “Where has all the leadership gone?” a seeming jab at Iger. Forbes has reached out to Disney for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/ex-disney-chief-blasts-current-leadership-and-fcc-for-out-of-control-intimidation-after-kimmels-removal/The post Ex-Disney CEO Eisner Blasts Disney And Trump Over Kimmel’s Removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner seemed to blast successor Bob Iger in a tweet Friday, calling out those who aren’t “standing up to bullies” amid government threats to the First Amendment, after Disney’s ABC seemed to cave to threats by the Trump administration by removing talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, following a monologue in which Kimmel made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk that criticized both MAGA supporters and President Trump. Eisner made the comments in a tweet posted Friday. (Photo by JC Olivera/Sportico via Getty Images) Sportico via Getty Images Key Facts Eisner said Kimmel’s indefinite suspension “immediately after” FCC chairman Brendan Carr made threats against ABC “ is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation.” Eisner seemed to refer to comments Carr made in an appearance on a right-wing podcast on Wednesday, when the FCC chair noted remarks Kimmel made about Kirk and said, “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Hours after Carr’s comments, ABC announced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be pulled off the air. Eisner, who mentioned the Trump administration’s attacks against higher education, law firms and major corporations, asked, “Where has all the leadership gone?” a seeming jab at Iger. Forbes has reached out to Disney for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/ex-disney-chief-blasts-current-leadership-and-fcc-for-out-of-control-intimidation-after-kimmels-removal/

Ex-Disney CEO Eisner Blasts Disney And Trump Over Kimmel’s Removal

2025/09/20 07:22
Topline

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner seemed to blast successor Bob Iger in a tweet Friday, calling out those who aren’t “standing up to bullies” amid government threats to the First Amendment, after Disney’s ABC seemed to cave to threats by the Trump administration by removing talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, following a monologue in which Kimmel made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk that criticized both MAGA supporters and President Trump.

Eisner made the comments in a tweet posted Friday. (Photo by JC Olivera/Sportico via Getty Images)

Sportico via Getty Images

Key Facts

Eisner said Kimmel’s indefinite suspension “immediately after” FCC chairman Brendan Carr made threats against ABC “ is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation.”

Eisner seemed to refer to comments Carr made in an appearance on a right-wing podcast on Wednesday, when the FCC chair noted remarks Kimmel made about Kirk and said, “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Hours after Carr’s comments, ABC announced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be pulled off the air.

Eisner, who mentioned the Trump administration’s attacks against higher education, law firms and major corporations, asked, “Where has all the leadership gone?” a seeming jab at Iger.

Forbes has reached out to Disney for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/ex-disney-chief-blasts-current-leadership-and-fcc-for-out-of-control-intimidation-after-kimmels-removal/

