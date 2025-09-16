Ex-NFL QB Was Incapacitated From Suicide Attempt—That’s When Ex ‘Reinserted Herself’ & Stole Fortune

Former quarterback Erik Kramer had a storied career in the NFL for close to a decade. Years after the football player hung up his cleats, he was dealt a series of personal tragedies that could level anyone. While in the throes of depression, he tried taking his own life in 2015. Miraculously, he survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The injury left him temporarily mentally incapacitated – and the moment was an opportune time for a con artist to swoop in. Under the guise of trying to help Erik, a former girlfriend slid back into his life, and in the process, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from him. Erik’s lifelong friend Anna Dergan was the first to become suspicious that Erik was being taken advantage of – and then promptly kicked off an investigation of her own. Slowly, while Erik’s brain healed, the uphill battle that was the legal fight was just beginning. Erik Kramer and Anna Dergan, executive producers of “The Quarterback and the Con Artist,” join “Forbes True Crime” to share their story.

Watch the full interview above.

