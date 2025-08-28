Ex-PBOC Chief Rejects China’s Stablecoin Push

2025/08/28
2025/08/28 06:36
China’s stablecoin debate has split policymakers, with ex-central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan warning of financial risks. Global stablecoin supply is surging, projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2028 if current growth continues.

Zhou Xiaochuan Warns Stablecoins Could Threaten China’s Financial Stability

Former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has urged caution as debate over yuan-pegged stablecoins intensifies. Speaking at a closed-door meeting in Beijing, Zhou warned that these assets could introduce instability into China’s financial system rather than strengthen it. His remarks, published by the CF40 think tank, directly counter calls from policy advisers pushing for China to follow the United States in embracing stablecoins.

Zhou argued that the supposed benefits of stablecoins are overstated. He said China’s retail payment networks, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the digital yuan, are already efficient, low-cost, and leave little room for newcomers to add value.

He noted that claims that cross-border transfers are “extremely expensive,” misrepresent how existing systems function. More importantly, Zhou emphasized that stablecoins could become speculative tools, vulnerable to manipulation and fraud.

Even regulatory frameworks within the US, Hong Kong and Singapore, he says, are not protective enough. He emphasized that adoption on a large scale would destabilize the markets.

The ex-PBoC governor added that the move will weaken Beijing’s ability to enforce capital controls, a central pillar of its financial strategy. Zhou’s statements follow a recent report that China is actively considering yuan-backed stablecoins to rival U.S. dollar dominance.

Global Stablecoin Market Surges Toward $1.8 Trillion as Adoption Accelerates

Zhou’s skepticism underscores China’s resistance, yet global stablecoin supply has skyrocketed. This supply has increased twofold within the last seven months.

According to data shared by Milk Road, the total supply has climbed from about $130 billion in January 2024 to around $270 billion today. This rapid expansion highlights how much money is flowing into blockchain-based assets at record speed.

The Token Terminal chart indicates that the use of stablecoins had been growing since 2020, with a significant boost in 2025. The market showed slight stagnation in 2022 and 2023 but is now rising following fresh demand. The supply of stablecoins is one of the largest signals of health as they have turned into a leading entry point for investors to join the crypto ecosystem.

Based on this trend, the stablecoin market can reach a supply of $1.8 trillion by 2028. If this projection is reached, it would make stablecoins one of the biggest categories in the cryptocurrency economy, comparable to standard financial instruments.

Supporters even argue that stablecoins could enhance the efficiency of U.S. payment systems, underscoring their growing role in mainstream finance. This expansion also indicates growing institutional power, cross-border use and a stronger integration with decentralized finance platforms.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/ex-pboc-chief-rejects-chinas-stablecoin-push/

