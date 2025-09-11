Executable Language and the Disappearance of Accountability

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/11 14:27
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.85%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01965-3.43%

From courtrooms to banks to governments, AI is already producing binding texts without anyone taking responsibility. This post explains the problem, the theory behind it, and the risks for everyday life.

Introduction

Authority has always been tied to a name. We expect to see a judge at the bottom of a sentence, an analyst behind a financial report, a minister presenting a policy draft. That name represents the subject who assumes responsibility for the decision. Today this assumption is collapsing. Courts, banks, and governments are beginning to rely on texts that look official, sound legitimate, and demand obedience, yet no one signs them.

The academic paper Null Subjects of Power: The Politics of Absence in Executable Language names this phenomenon the Null Subject of Power. The insight is simple but disruptive: decisions now exist without subjects. Obedience persists, responsibility disappears.

What the paper contributes

In linguistics, certain languages can drop the subject of a sentence. Spanish, Italian, and Latin allow sentences like llueve where there is no explicit subject. The grammar itself provides enough information for interpretation. This is called a null subject.

The paper shows that institutions today are working in the same way. With the use of large language models and predictive systems, decisions are written and circulated as binding outputs without requiring an author. The grammar of the institution, its formats and procedures, licenses the absence. What was once a linguistic option has become a political reality.

The contribution lies in defining the Null Subject of Power as a formal category, alongside the Regla compilada (compiled rule, equivalent to a type 0 grammar) and the soberano ejecutable (executable sovereign, the operative mechanism that enacts authority through rules). The paper argues that absence is no longer an accident but a structural device of governance in predictive societies.

Real-world cases explained clearly

  • Judicial systems. Predictive tools are already generating drafts of court sentences. These drafts respect legal templates and circulate as if they were official. The judge’s name is missing, but the decision functions and defendants must comply.
  • Financial institutions. Banks produce automated risk reports using data analytics. These documents shape investment and regulatory behavior. Their authority does not depend on a signature but on their structural conformity to institutional standards.
  • Public policy. In both the European Union and the United States, language models have produced draft policies. They contain correct references and adopt bureaucratic style, so they are treated as legitimate proposals. Yet no minister or legislator stands behind them. The text circulates without an author.

Each of these cases illustrates the same point: authority remains intact, obedience is enforced, and the subject has vanished.

Why this matters

This shift creates obedience without responsibility. Citizens, investors, and institutions accept these outputs because they appear valid. But when the subject is absent, there is no one to hold accountable. Appeals lose their target. Responsibility dissolves into form.

This is more than a technical issue. It is the emergence of a new political category. When power operates without subjects, sovereignty no longer resides in rulers, judges, or ministers. It resides in the structure of executable language itself. The Regla compilada guarantees the command, and the soberano ejecutable enacts it. The subject disappears, but authority grows stronger.

Innovation of the paper

The originality of this work lies in:

  • Defining the Null Subject of Power as a new category that operates alongside the Regla compilada and the soberano ejecutable.
  • Showing that absence is not a failure but a structural feature of AI-driven governance.
  • Demonstrating through empirical cases that courts, banks, and governments are already shaped by null subjects.
  • Highlighting risks: collapse of accountability, impossibility of appeal, and sovereignty detached from responsibility.

Risks explained without jargon

The null subject of power brings clear dangers:

  1. Crisis of responsibility. Decisions bind citizens but cannot be attributed to a subject.
  2. Impossibility of appeal. Appeals require a responsible author; when none exists, appeals collapse into technical disputes.
  3. Erosion of accountability. Institutions replace deliberation and debate with procedural validation.
  4. Impersonal sovereignty. Sovereignty becomes a property of syntax, not of rulers or states.

These risks affect everyday life. They shape whether you can contest a sentence, trust a financial system, or understand who governs.

TL;DR

AI is creating authoritative texts without authors. Courts, banks, and governments are already using them. The paper names them Null Subjects of Power. Authority continues, responsibility disappears. Sovereignty shifts from people to structures.

Why you should care

When authority no longer requires an author, the fundamental basis of political life changes. Citizens lose the ability to trace responsibility, markets follow commands no one issues, and governments enact policies without subjects. The null subject of power is not only a theory; it is the logic of predictive societies already at work.

Read the full paper

👉 Null Subjects of Power: The Politics of Absence in Executable Language

  • SSRN Author Page: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cf_dev/AbsByAuth.cfm?per_id=7639915
  • ORCID: https://orcid.org/0009-0001-4714-6539
  • ResearcherID: K-5792-2016
  • Personal website: https://www.agustinvstartari.com/

About the Author

Agustin V. Startari is a linguistic theorist and researcher in historical studies. He is the author of Grammars of Power, Executable Power, and The Grammar of Objectivity. His work explores how artificial language structures redefine authority, legitimacy, and sovereignty in predictive societies.

Ethos

I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It is authored. \n — Agustin V. Startari

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.