The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise its key interest rate at its October policy meeting.The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise its key interest rate at its October policy meeting.

Expectations of BOJ interest rate hike at October policy meeting grow

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 16:41
Triathon
GROW$0.0256-12.32%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07369-13.76%
MAY
MAY$0.03865-2.98%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is increasingly expected to raise its key interest rate at the October policy board meeting, as speculation intensifies on the back of fresh remarks from a former board member and stronger-than-anticipated economic data.

Makoto Sakurai, a former BOJ policy board member, said this week that an October hike cannot be ruled out. He flagged the likely upward revision to Japan’s inflation and growth forecasts. His comments were the latest to suggest that the central bank would move sooner rather than later.

Money markets now indicate a 50% chance of an interest rate cut on October 29-30. This is a significantly stronger signal than earlier this month, when bets on an imminent hike were much lower.

A Reuters poll of economists echoed this outlook, with over 93% forecasting a hike of at least 25 basis points by year-end, which would lift the BOJ’s policy rate from 0.5% to 0.75%. In August, Hironori Kamezawa, CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, also noted that October was a plausible timeline, citing sticky inflation and easing global trade tensions.

For years, the BOJ stood apart as the only major central bank clinging to ultra-loose monetary policy. But with inflation surpassing its 2% target for more than three years, pressure is mounting to normalize policy finally.

Internal hawkish momentum builds

The BOJ’s most recent meeting on September 19 reinforced this pivot. The board voted to maintain rates at 0.5%. However, two board members, Naoki Tamura and Hajime Takata, dissented for the first time since Governor Kazuo Ueda took office. Instead, they voted for an increase to 0.75%.

Analysts said the votes against were symbolic, indicating that hawkish sentiment is gaining sway inside the nine-member board. One alliance board member, Makoto Sakurai, said the dissent might be a coordinated signal of an approaching policy shift.

The bank said it would also take steps to shrink its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real-estate investment trusts (REITs). That was the first step in unwinding more than half a decade of asset purchases that had characterized an era of aggressive monetary easing.

Minutes of meetings released this week add to the picture. Some argued that the federal funds rate was below what would be expected to be neutral when inflation is high and the output gap is closing. That viewpoint indicates that even more members are preparing for action.

Sakurai, who left the BOJ in 2021, said policymakers could postpone a move until December if they need clearer readings of the effect of U.S. tariffs. But he thinks that the overall trajectory points higher. He sees the policy rate rising as many as 100 basis points over the next two and a half years, reaching 1.5% before Ueda’s term expires in 2028.

LDP election could shape BOJ’s timing

Government leadership could also factor into the timing. Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold its leadership election on October 4. The result could determine the mood for BOJ decisions.

One of the leading candidates, Sanae Takaichi, has been considered a supporter of easy-money policy. Last September, during a leadership contest she ultimately won, she said that a rate rise would be “absurd.” But her tone has tipped this year. She has said that the monetary tools should be left to the BOJ, while the government sets fiscal and economic direction.

Should Takaichi, or any other dovish contender, take the top job, it is possible that the BOJ will move cautiously in the near term. Market watchers say the bank could postpone a hike to avoid looking at cross purposes with the incoming leadership.

Yet the BOJ is nominally independent. Its decision will be based on inflation, wage growth, and the wider outlook for trade and consumption.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
DOGE$0.23202-3.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:27
Partager
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,606.32-1.06%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/25 17:30
Partager
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002265-3.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216-2.17%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?

Upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be critical for Layer-2 scalability, Vitalik Buterin