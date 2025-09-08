Experienced Analyst Assesses Bitcoin Dominance and Discusses the Possibility of an Altcoin Season

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 14:53
DAR Open Network
D$0.03216+2.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,913.8+0.84%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000608+2.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016431-9.50%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02724-0.36%

Cryptocurrency analyst Crypto Daan made evaluations regarding Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and the altcoin market.

According to the analyst, Bitcoin dominance has peaked in the current cycle and further increases could create good entry opportunities for strong altcoins against BTC.

Daan stated that he expects a temporary surge in Bitcoin dominance in the short term, saying this could stem from two different scenarios: “Either Bitcoin tests lower levels and panics in the market, or it enters price discovery and outperforms altcoins. Both scenarios have their advantages.”

Daan argued that for the market to progress healthily, it’s crucial for Bitcoin to lead the way out of consolidations. He stated that if altcoins simultaneously gain value while Bitcoin rises, this will bring short-term gains for investors but make the rally less sustainable.

The analyst, who predicted that Bitcoin dominance would decline to lower levels in 2025, stated that the outperformance of altcoins against BTC would not be valid for all projects, and that, as in this cycle, Ethereum and a few strong altcoins would especially stand out.

Daan also touched on his portfolio allocation, explaining that he currently holds 50% of his assets in Bitcoin and 50% in altcoins. He stated that he considers this balance healthy for the current phase of the cycle, noting that he had previously focused entirely on altcoins at this point, but that this was a high-risk choice and that investors should determine their own strategies based on their risk appetite.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-assesses-bitcoin-dominance-and-discusses-the-possibility-of-an-altcoin-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.0152+4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02618+0.38%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager
Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin‘s price hovers around $110,000 as market players wait for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve set for September 17. CoinMarketCap data reveals Bitcoin recently rose by a modest 0.44%, hitting $111,074.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals
Oasis
ROSE$0.02489+3.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:08
Partager
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

The panel discuss the blockchain trilemma, stablecoins, decentralization, and the future of digital currencies in the global economy.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13588-0.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002691+1.97%
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/08 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

0xENAS: Cautious about the market breaking new highs, but the current trend is more inclined to the upside