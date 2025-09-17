Experienced Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates Tomorrow

Cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger shared his expectations for tomorrow’s Fed interest rate decision. “I expect a dovish rate cut tomorrow, even though interest rate markets have already priced in a significant portion of it,” Krüger said.

The analyst stated that he will write articles on the FOMC and the economy, but emphasized that there has been no significant change in his market views: “I’m still optimistic about stocks and Bitcoin. Markets often forget how fast Bitcoin can move.”

Krüger stated that Bitcoin is likely to reach new highs by the end of the year. Despite Saylor’s limited buying power and profit-taking by previous investors, the analyst believes it’s likely that BTC will reach new record highs.

Explaining this mathematically, Krüger argued that volatility scales with the square root of time. Accordingly, if realized volatility remains around 40% until the end of the year, this translates to 23% volatility for the next four months. This means the Bitcoin price could rise to $136,000, a move of around 23%, according to the analyst.

*This is not investment advice.

