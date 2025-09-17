Experienced Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Price If the Fed Cuts Interest Rates Tomorrow

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:16

Cryptocurrency analyst Alex Krüger shared his expectations for tomorrow’s Fed interest rate decision. “I expect a dovish rate cut tomorrow, even though interest rate markets have already priced in a significant portion of it,” Krüger said.

The analyst stated that he will write articles on the FOMC and the economy, but emphasized that there has been no significant change in his market views: “I’m still optimistic about stocks and Bitcoin. Markets often forget how fast Bitcoin can move.”

Krüger stated that Bitcoin is likely to reach new highs by the end of the year. Despite Saylor’s limited buying power and profit-taking by previous investors, the analyst believes it’s likely that BTC will reach new record highs.

Explaining this mathematically, Krüger argued that volatility scales with the square root of time. Accordingly, if realized volatility remains around 40% until the end of the year, this translates to 23% volatility for the next four months. This means the Bitcoin price could rise to $136,000, a move of around 23%, according to the analyst.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-predicts-bitcoin-price-if-the-fed-cuts-interest-rates-tomorrow/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.48+5.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0769-10.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

UK regulators propose caps on stablecoin ownership to protect financial stability. The crypto industry criticizes the plan as costly, unnecessary, and counterproductive, to say the least. The Bank of England‘s plan to impose strict limits on stablecoin ownership reportedly drew…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08633-2.71%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 18:05
Partager
$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion. #partnercontent
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003494+4.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002587+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+10.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision at 02:00 on Thursday morning.

Cork Protocol attackers transferred 4,530 ETH to new addresses, involving more than 10 million US dollars