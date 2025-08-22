Experienced Crypto Analyst Reveals Altcoin That Long-Term Whales Are Selling and Expecting a Correction

2025/08/22 14:27
Cryptocurrency analyst Boris Vest has published a remarkable market analysis for Uniswap (UNI).

According to Vest, UNI has been fluctuating within a wide price range for an extended period, exhibiting deep movements since its all-time high (ATH) in 2021. The current price is $10.24.

According to the analysis, as long positions continue to accumulate, significant liquidation clusters have formed below the price. Vest’s critical levels are:

  • $13.50 – Short liquidation zone
  • $8.00 – Long liquidation zone

Vest notes that buying pressure continues, but the price is struggling to move upward. He says this is due to large whales offloading positions with limit orders.

According to the analyst:

  • The active supply of long-term investors increased sharply along with the price increase. This indicates that long-term investors are selling heavily and the market has reached a saturation point.
  • Meanwhile, short-term investors have re-entered the market at the local peak. According to Vest, the market is now undergoing a stress test for short-term investors, and a normal correction is expected.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-crypto-analyst-reveals-altcoin-that-long-term-whales-are-selling-and-expecting-a-correction/

