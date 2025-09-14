Experienced Expert Reveals: “The Market is Underestimating It, But a Major Bitcoin Announcement from the US Could Be Coming”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14
Alex Thorn, global research director at Galaxy Digital, revealed that he believes the US government will officially establish a Strategic Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve this year.

“I still believe there’s a strong possibility the US government will announce the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve this year. The market is completely underestimating the likelihood of such an announcement,” Thorn said.

The US recently made a statement about establishing a reserve but announced that it would not actively purchase BTC.

Although some industry executives are more cautious about the possibility, there are signs that the plan is moving forward.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March formalizing the establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the US Digital Asset Reserve. However, the strategic plan for implementing the reserve has not yet been finalized.

Recent developments suggest the process is ongoing. On Tuesday, US lawmakers introduced a bill to the Treasury Department that would require the preparation of a report on the feasibility and technical requirements of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Thorn said that the markets have ignored this possibility, stating that a possible announcement could be a major turning point for Bitcoin.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-expert-reveals-the-market-is-underestimating-it-but-a-major-bitcoin-announcement-from-the-us-could-be-coming/

