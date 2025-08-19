Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/08/19 18:19
U
U$0,02091-0,42%
RealLink
REAL$0,0508-0,31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004784-4,33%
Movement
MOVE$0,1281-4,04%
XRP
XRP$2,8952-6,20%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,00075-2,84%

While XRP struggles around the $3 mark, widely followed commentator Zach Rector has identified a new regulatory factor that could boost its price for a while. This comes amid recent developments concerning XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For context, the U.S. SEC on Monday postponed its ruling on several proposed XRP ETFs, including the Grayscale XRP Trust, CoinShares XRP ETF, and the 21Shares Core XRP ETF. With this extension, the regulator has pushed the final decision deadline to late October 2025. How It Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price In response to the SEC’s move, Rector commented that the delay could create steady upward pressure on XRP’s price in the coming weeks. He noted that anticipation for ETF approvals is likely to drive investor interest until the official launch date in October. This sentiment reflects hopes among investors looking to position themselves in XRP ahead of the SEC's potential approval. Specifically, Rector believes the market may follow a "buy the rumor, sell the news" pattern. He expects short-term buying pressure for XRP with the view that buying will begin now in anticipation of an eventual sell-off around the approval date in October. Upon the final decision, he projects a price pullback. However, he noted that consistent inflows into these ETFs could reverse the selling pressure shortly afterward. Interestingly, a similar scenario played out with Bitcoin spot ETFs in 2024. Expectations were sky-high in late 2023, with widespread belief—despite the SEC's then-skeptical stance on crypto—that approval would come by the first week of January 2024. Industry commentators, including those from Bloomberg, were almost certain of it. And indeed, it happened. However, on the day of approval, Bitcoin’s price dipped as the news merely met trader expectations. In the following weeks, record inflows into Bitcoin investment products propelled the price to a new all-time high, just three months later, and even before its halving. Real Price Fireworks Could Follow for XRP Rector is hoping for a similar scenario with XRP. He believes potential inflows into XRP ETFs could drive the asset into double-digit territory and beyond. Industry leaders like Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg have projected that XRP could attract $5 billion in inflows within the first month of ETF trading. Meanwhile, JPMorgan analysts believe XRP ETFs could draw $8 billion in their first year. Market analysts have used various multipliers to estimate the impact of these inflows on XRP’s price. Some forecasts have suggested the price could reach as high as $26. Another Big News Coming in October  Alongside the ETF decisions, Ripple is also awaiting a ruling from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency concerning its filing for a national banking charter. Ripple submitted the application in July 2025, and under the OCC’s standard review process, a decision could also arrive in late October. This means both Ripple and XRP could be facing two landmark regulatory events in the same month.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0,006673+14,83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0902+23,56%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001821-4,65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Partager
Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum proposal for Ronin L2 on Orbit chain
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/20 03:42
Partager
Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining has fully energized a ten-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Texas, developed in partnership with ONMINE, to advance its vertical integration strategy. Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Comes Online Through Compass, ONMINE Deal The project places Compass in control of day-to-day operations while introducing a shared revenue model and power-pricing risk assumption with the site […]
Partager
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/20 04:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends