Expert Outlines Key Requirements for SHIB ETF U.S. Launch

The possibility of a Shiba Inu ETF in the US has gained new attention within the community. While rival altcoins such as Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin have drawn interest from asset managers, SHIB has yet to see an official filing. Discussions have nevertheless intensified, with community figure Luis Delgado outlining what would be required to make a SHIB ETF viable.

Three Key Criteria for SHIB ETF Approval

Delgado, known in the Shiba Inu community as Del Crxpto, stated that introducing SHIB ETF involves more than filing paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent post on X, he explained that any application would need to satisfy three main conditions.

The first requirement is a “clean name.” He described this as a credible brand with strong public trust, something regulators consider essential. However, he noted that Shiba Inu’s pseudonymous development team may complicate matters. To overcome this hurdle, he said a reputable and recognized asset manager would need to sponsor the ETF.

The second condition is a “clean face.” Delgado stressed that regulators and institutional investors would expect visible leadership with proven experience. Given SHIB’s reputation as a meme coin, he suggested that only trusted industry figures could bring legitimacy to the process.

Finally, Delgado highlighted the need for a comprehensive compliance strategy. He stated that any proposal would have to be structured carefully to ensure full alignment with U.S. securities regulations. Without this framework, approval from the SEC would remain out of reach.

Growing Interest in Shiba Inu Investment Products

Delgado unveiled that a number of firms are already ready to compete in the race to launch an SHIB ETF. He affirmed that he is one of those candidates and claimed that he himself fits into the three requirements that he has outlined. As he made his confidence statement regarding his chances, he admitted that there are several funds that would probably pass through in the future.

Even though no official registration has been undertaken of a U.S. SHIB ETF, market analysts have indicated the recent activities as potential stepping stones. Most recently, Coinbase launched the 1k Shib Index, a regulated SHIB-based future contract. The move was seen by the members of the community as a significant prelude to an exchange-traded fund.

In the meantime, Europeans have already been exposed to the token via a regulated product. Valour, the largest ETP issuer, recently introduced a fund in Sweden on the Spotlight Stock Market aimed at SHIB. The listing provided European investors with an opportunity to monitor the performance of Shiba Inu in a regulated setting.