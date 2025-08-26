Expert Reveals What Updated XRP ETF Filings Mean In Battle For Approval

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/26 04:00
XRP
Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has commented on the XRP ETF amendment filings and what they could mean in terms of a potential approval. These amendments followed the SEC’s delay of its decision on these funds till October, which is the final deadline. 

What The XRP ETF Amendment Filings Mean For Approval

In an X post, the Bloomberg analyst stated that the XRP ETF amendments have likely happened due to feedback from the SEC. He claimed that this was a good sign, although it was mostly expected. The Commission is known to provide input on these funds during the review period, similar to what happened with the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. 

Seyffart’s comment came as issuers such as Grayscale, Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton, 21Shares, Bitwise, and WisdomTree all filed amended S-1s for their respective XRP ETF funds. Market expert Nate Geraci also commented on the filings, noting that it was highly notable for the issuers to file the amendments all at the same time. He further opined that it was a “very good sign.”

It is worth noting that these amendments came just after the SEC delayed its decision on these XRP ETFs. The Commission had a deadline this month to either approve or deny the applications, but chose to extend the review process to the final deadline, which comes up in October for these funds. 

According to Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas, there is a 95% chance that the SEC approves these funds this year. Polymarket data shows that there is an 81% chance of approval this year. Optimism is also high, seeing as the SEC and Ripple have ended their long-running legal battle. 

XRP ETF Filings Would Have Never Happened Without Judge Torres’ Ruling

In an X post, pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton said that the XRP ETF filings would likely have never happened if not for Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling that XRP itself is not a security. This came as he reminisced on how the SEC argued years back that XRP was illegal and that, because it represented the efforts of Ripple, all tokens were deemed to be unregistered securities.

Deaton noted that fast forward to today, XRP ETFs are now on their way to approval, with a final deadline coming up for Grayscale’s filing on October 18, when this potential approval could happen. Based on how things went with the Bitcoin ETFs, the legal expert remarked that the best scenario for these XRP ETFs would mean trading begins within one to five days after approval. 

Meanwhile, if the XRP ETFs follow the Ethereum ETFs approval path, it would mean that they don’t begin trading until after about two months. The SEC had initially approved the 19b-4s for the Ethereum ETFs, but didn’t approve the S-1 filings until later on, as it still wanted additional disclosures back then. 

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $3, down almost 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XRP
