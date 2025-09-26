The post Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF expert Nate Geraci, also the President of Nova Dius Wealth, made a bold prediction that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs, could be a death-knell for digital asset treasury firms like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLE), Bitmine (BMNR), etc. He cited a WSJ article that notes that unusual trading activity in crypto treasury deals has drawn strong attention from US regulators. Crypto ETFs Could Challenge DATs As per the latest report from Wall Street Journal, financial regulators are reviewing unusual trading activity in the shares of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency as a core part of their corporate strategy. Both the US SEC and FINRA have examined trading patterns ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. A number of companies have joined the race for building a crypto treasury, for assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, etc. Lawyers familiar with the matter stated that such FINRA letters often lead to deeper inquiries into insider trading-related issues. David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer, said: “When those go out, it really stirs the pot. It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess.” Speaking on the development, ETF expert Nate Geraci said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new generic listing standards could mark the end of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms. Geraci argued that DATs have largely benefited from regulatory arbitrage, but the landscape is shifting. He added that approval of staking within ETFs would further diminish their relevance, calling it “pretty much game over.” The first Ethereum staking ETF went live yesterday in the US. Geraci advised that investors should stick to spot crypto ETFs, or the underlying assets themselves, rather than trading the stocks of crypto treasury firms like Strategy (MSTR), BitMine (BMNR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), and others. Does It Mean… The post Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF expert Nate Geraci, also the President of Nova Dius Wealth, made a bold prediction that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs, could be a death-knell for digital asset treasury firms like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLE), Bitmine (BMNR), etc. He cited a WSJ article that notes that unusual trading activity in crypto treasury deals has drawn strong attention from US regulators. Crypto ETFs Could Challenge DATs As per the latest report from Wall Street Journal, financial regulators are reviewing unusual trading activity in the shares of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency as a core part of their corporate strategy. Both the US SEC and FINRA have examined trading patterns ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. A number of companies have joined the race for building a crypto treasury, for assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, etc. Lawyers familiar with the matter stated that such FINRA letters often lead to deeper inquiries into insider trading-related issues. David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer, said: “When those go out, it really stirs the pot. It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess.” Speaking on the development, ETF expert Nate Geraci said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new generic listing standards could mark the end of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms. Geraci argued that DATs have largely benefited from regulatory arbitrage, but the landscape is shifting. He added that approval of staking within ETFs would further diminish their relevance, calling it “pretty much game over.” The first Ethereum staking ETF went live yesterday in the US. Geraci advised that investors should stick to spot crypto ETFs, or the underlying assets themselves, rather than trading the stocks of crypto treasury firms like Strategy (MSTR), BitMine (BMNR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), and others. Does It Mean…

Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:32
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000872-1.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615+3.92%
NovaTrade
NOVA$0.0002397-13.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.007623-4.04%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$17.9-2.07%

ETF expert Nate Geraci, also the President of Nova Dius Wealth, made a bold prediction that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs, could be a death-knell for digital asset treasury firms like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLE), Bitmine (BMNR), etc. He cited a WSJ article that notes that unusual trading activity in crypto treasury deals has drawn strong attention from US regulators.

Crypto ETFs Could Challenge DATs

As per the latest report from Wall Street Journal, financial regulators are reviewing unusual trading activity in the shares of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency as a core part of their corporate strategy. Both the US SEC and FINRA have examined trading patterns ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. A number of companies have joined the race for building a crypto treasury, for assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, etc.

Lawyers familiar with the matter stated that such FINRA letters often lead to deeper inquiries into insider trading-related issues. David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer, said:

Speaking on the development, ETF expert Nate Geraci said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new generic listing standards could mark the end of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms. Geraci argued that DATs have largely benefited from regulatory arbitrage, but the landscape is shifting.

He added that approval of staking within ETFs would further diminish their relevance, calling it “pretty much game over.” The first Ethereum staking ETF went live yesterday in the US.

Geraci advised that investors should stick to spot crypto ETFs, or the underlying assets themselves, rather than trading the stocks of crypto treasury firms like Strategy (MSTR), BitMine (BMNR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), and others.

Does It Mean the End of MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, Etc?

Crypto stocks, especially those related to crypto treasury firms have rallied in recent weeks, taking the Wall Street by storm. The treasury firm stocks have seen a parabolic rally in the past few months. However, Nate Geraci said that with crypto ETFs, this might not be sustainable!

However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart pushed back against concerns that spot ETFs could undermine crypto-linked firms. Seyffart noted that exchange-traded funds “didn’t kill” MicroStrategy (MSTR) and similarly won’t be able to deploy capital within decentralized finance ecosystems such as Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL) to generate yields. He acknowledged that many existing products in the market may not survive in the long term.

Source: https://coingape.com/expert-says-crypto-etf-could-be-death-knell-for-treasury-firms-mstr-mtplf-bmnr-sbet/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization