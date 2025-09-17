Expert Says ‘Solana Will Never Be Ethereum’: Here’s Why

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/17 12:42
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00098+1.23%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5211+0.89%
RWAX
APP$0.00256-2.66%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%

TLDR:

  • Experts say Solana cannot replace the role of Ethereum as a neutral global settlement layer despite higher transaction throughput.
  • Ethereum secures most of the app capital and holds over $160B in stablecoins, maintaining its network dominance.
  • Analysts say Solana’s validator requirements and centralization risks limit its long-term competitiveness.
  • Ethereum’s L2 rollup ecosystem is growing, handling most throughput while preserving security and decentralization.

The debate over Ethereum and Solana is heating up again. An industry expert says Solana will never rival Ethereum, despite its speed. 

Supporters often compare Solana to Ethereum, framing it as a faster alternative. The analyst argues this is misleading and oversimplifies both blockchains. They insist the two chains serve different purposes and are not competing for the same role.

Ethereum Holds the Settlement Layer Advantage

According to a recent thread shared on X by William Mougayar, Ethereum’s strength comes from its layered architecture and composability. It was designed to be a neutral settlement layer, not a speed-focused chain. 

William pointed to Ethereum’s security model, decentralized governance, and rollup ecosystem as its biggest differentiators.

He stressed that Ethereum’s purpose is not to maximize fees but to create credible infrastructure. Comparing fee revenue to chain health was described as flawed logic. He compared it to judging the internet by toll revenue.

Ethereum’s network effect was cited as another key factor. Billions of dollars in stablecoins and tokenized assets already sit on Ethereum. William highlighted the role of large institutions like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton that have chosen Ethereum for tokenization efforts.

The post also argued that Ethereum’s Layer 2 ecosystem expands its scalability without compromising neutrality. Rollups handle most of the throughput while Ethereum secures them. This layered model, they said, makes Ethereum more robust over time.

Solana’s Speed Comes With Trade-Offs

The same thread warned that Solana’s throughput comes at a cost. High hardware requirements and validator demands create centralization risks. Its ecosystem was described as narrower, catering mainly to NFTs, gaming, and high-frequency trading.

William said Solana supporters often rely on vanity metrics such as high DEX volume or app revenue snapshots. When analyzed closely, a portion of this activity includes bots, incentives, and short-term meme trading.

Ethereum still leads in DeFi adoption. Core protocols like Uniswap, Aave, Curve, and Lido have deeper liquidity and higher trust levels. Analysts said this depth is what attracts institutional capital and long-term users.

On application capital, Ethereum dominates with over 90% of total app capital on its mainnet and rollups. Solana’s share is minimal, showing the gap between the two ecosystems.

Solana may continue to grow, but William views it as a niche chain. He said its future lies in hosting apps that require high throughput but not necessarily institutional trust. Ethereum, he argued, remains the internet of blockchains, not just another chain in the mix.

The post Expert Says ‘Solana Will Never Be Ethereum’: Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.24+3.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Partager
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06444+1.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23442+1.62%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01693+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Partager
GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$117,193.41+1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.05%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 13:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment