Expert Says XRP Can Easily Double from Here; Here’s How

2025/08/23 22:19
XRP continues to trade around $3 mark, market analyst Zach Rector believes it could easily double before the launch of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

Drawing from past patterns with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, he warns that investors should also be prepared for a sharp correction once approvals finally arrive.

XRP ETF Anticipation

In his latest update, Rector explained that anticipation for XRP ETFs could fuel strong buying momentum in the months ahead. He compared the situation to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which saw major “buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news” runs around their ETF launches.

Ahead of approval, he said Bitcoin rallied nearly 80%, while Ethereum gained about 25%. However, after their ETFs went live, both assets faced steep corrections. Bitcoin dropped around 30%, and Ethereum fell 40%.

Applying this playbook to XRP, Rector said the altcoin could “easily double” before its ETFs begin trading, but he expects a strong pullback shortly after.

SEC Delay Creates October Focus

For context, the U.S. SEC recently delayed its ruling on several XRP spot ETFs, including filings from Grayscale, 21Shares, and CoinShares. The final deadline for a decision has been set for late October 2025.

According to Rector, this delay sets the stage for months of speculative buying, with October now marked as the decisive moment. Market watchers expect a surge in demand ahead of approval, followed by a sell-off once the agency announces the decision.

Institutional Inflows Could Change the Picture

Despite his warning of a post-approval correction, Rector acknowledged that consistent inflows into XRP ETFs could quickly reverse selling pressure. Analysts have projected that billions of dollars could flow into these products once trading begins.

Specifically, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg has suggested XRP could attract $5 billion in inflows in its first month, while JPMorgan analysts believe $8 billion could pour in during its first year. Meanwhile, some price forecasts even suggest XRP could reach as high as $26 under strong institutional demand.

Another Big Catalyst in October

Adding to the significance of October 2025, Ripple is also awaiting a clearance from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on its federal banking charter application. For context, Ripple filed for the charter last month, and the review timeline suggests a decision could also arrive in October.

This means XRP and Ripple could be facing two major regulatory breakthroughs in the same month, ETF approval and banking status, creating a pivotal moment for both the company and the token.

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author's personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
