Expert Says XRP Rally to $3,000 Would Only Make a Few People Rich: Here's Why

2025/08/22 17:10
XRP
XRP$3.0476+5.17%
The pundit behind the 24hrsCrypto account has argued that an XRP rally to lofty price targets would only make a few people rich. Notably, many XRP proponents have repeatedly suggested that XRP is undervalued and could eventually climb to $100 or even $1,000. However, these predictions often trigger criticism.  Particularly, these skeptics usually point to two reasons. First, they argue that XRP's market cap would become unreasonably large at those prices. Second, they claim such a rally would turn millions of people into billionaires, with XRP currently boasting 6.88 million wallets. They believe this is unrealistic. Nonetheless, market commentator 24hrsCrypto recently tackled this issue in a YouTube session, focusing on the second claim. He said the idea that millions would suddenly become rich misunderstands how XRP holdings are actually distributed. XRP Rich List Shows Only A Few Could Become Wealthy To explain, 24hrsCrypto discussed the XRP rich list. He started with the lowest tier, where just over 3 million wallets hold between 0 and 20 XRP each. He described these as scraps left over in exchanges or test wallets.  XRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 20 XRP Wallets On average, these wallets contain about 7 XRP, which he rounded to 8. At today's prices, that works out to less than $25 per wallet. The next tier includes 2.5 million wallets with balances between 20 and 500 XRP. Together, these wallets hold about 210.5 million XRP. On average, each wallet in this group has roughly 83 XRP, worth around $240. XRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 20 to 500 XRP Wallets Adding both categories together, there are about 5.6 million wallets, already 81% of total XRP wallets, with a combined balance close to 233.8 million XRP. However, 24hrsCrypto stressed that the average person in these groups holds only pocket change, not life-changing wealth. As a result, even if XRP hits lofty targets like $1,000, their balances would not reach millions or billions. XRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP WalletsXRP Rich List for 0 to 500 XRP Wallets Most XRP Whale Investors Own Multiple Wallets He then moved to the upper brackets, where wallets carry anywhere from 1,000 XRP up to 5 million. While the numbers look big, he pointed out that wallet counts do not equal individual people. Specifically, many investors spread their holdings across several wallets.  One person might keep 10,000 XRP in one wallet, 25,000 tokens in another, and 50,000 XRP in yet another. This means the actual number of people in these larger brackets is far smaller than the charts suggest. To him, this makes the argument that "millions" will become wealthy completely flawed. Out of billions of people worldwide, only a tiny fraction owns enough XRP to see life-changing gains. Most holders only control between $25 and $240 worth of tokens.  Notably, to own 500 XRP today, someone would need to spend about $1,400. He argued that this alone shows how few people could truly benefit on a massive scale. XRP's Long-Term Price Prospect 24hrsCrypto then discussed XRP's long-term price outlook. He believes XRP will eventually reach $100 and could climb as high as $2,000 or even $3,000. He insisted that critics may doubt this, but the math and time will prove them wrong.  Essentially, the market pundit believes the structure of XRP ownership guarantees that only a small group of holders would see extraordinary gains, while the majority would not.

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
