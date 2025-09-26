Pi community commentator Dr. Altcoin urged the Pi Core Team to end the “GCV debate,” as Pi coin price faces strong selling pressure. The post Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop appeared first on Coinspeaker.Pi community commentator Dr. Altcoin urged the Pi Core Team to end the “GCV debate,” as Pi coin price faces strong selling pressure. The post Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Expert Urges Pi Network to End GCV Debate Amid Pi Coin Drop

The Pi Network GCV community has been dragging the debate over the Pi coin PI $0.27 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.18 B Vol. 24h: $58.97 M value of $314,159, while the actual market value seems nowhere close to this.

Community members have stated that the Pi core team should address this issue and settle the debate once and for all. Analysts are closely watching how the Pi coin price reacts to the development.

Expert Urges Pi Network Team to Address GCV Narratives

Pi community commentator Dr. Altcoin has issued an open call to the Pi Core Team. He warned that the so-called “GCV community” is spreading misinformation that could damage the Pi ecosystem.

According to Dr. Altcoin, the group has promoted claims such as a “dual-value” system. This is where mined Pi allegedly carries a different value than Pi coin purchased on exchanges.

As per the GCV community, there’s a fixed valuation of $314,159 per mined Pi. He argued that these narratives discourage participation in open-market activity and mislead millions of Pioneers.

Dr. Altcoin said he and others have tried to educate the community about the “GCV myth” but called on the Pi Core team to take stronger action. This includes legal measures if necessary, to protect the project from what he described as sabotage and disinformation campaigns.

The Pi Core team has been working on key infrastructure upgrades with the release of the Linux Node version last week.

The network draws renewed attention after deploying Protocol v23 on its testnet, an update that brings the network in line with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1.

Will Pi Coin Price Recover From Here?

Amid the broader crypto market selloff, the Pi coin price has crashed 25% on the weekly chart and is currently finding support at $0.25. Pi coin investors are showing renewed optimism despite ongoing bearish signals in the market.

Weighted sentiment for the token has surged to a two-month high, even as its price continues to struggle near recent lows.

Spike in Pi coin weighted sentiment. | Source: Santiment

The unusual rise in sentiment suggests that market participants may be positioning for a potential Pi coin recovery. This resilience has kept Pi coin from becoming the day’s worst-performing altcoin, even as its price continues to fall.

Pi coin fell just over 6% in the past 24 hours, but the decline was not enough to place it among the market’s top losers. The token is trading at $0.263, hovering close to immediate support levels.

Analysts point to $0.260 as a critical threshold. A breakdown below this support could push the price toward $0.230, raising fresh concerns among investors.

Conversely, a rebound from $0.260 could trigger short-term relief, with a potential recovery rally if the token manages to reclaim $0.286 as support.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $18.37M, Offering 65% APY Rewards

Layer-2 Bitcoin BTC $109 349 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.18 T Vol. 24h: $70.37 B project Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has attracted significant attention in its ongoing presale, raising $18.37 million since its launch. The project is offering staking rewards of up to 65% APY, making it one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for investors seeking high-yield opportunities.

HYPER tokens can be purchased using ETH, BNB, USDT, or a credit card directly through the official Bitcoin Hyper website.

Presale Snapshot of BTC Hyper

  • Current Price: $0.012975
  • Funds Raised: $18.37 million
  • Ticker: HYPER

The presale price is set to increase within the next 24 hours, giving early participants an opportunity to buy tokens at the current rate. For more details, check out our official guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

