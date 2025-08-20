Expert Warns U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent May ‘Destroy’ Stablecoins, Here’s Why

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/20 20:22
U
U$0.0191-8.17%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000757-1.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04754-3.86%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002664-8.70%

TLDR:

  • Scott Bessent’s stablecoins comments point toward CBDCs designed to tie crypto liquidity directly to U.S. Treasuries.
  • Ripple technology may be used as infrastructure for CBDCs while regulators create cover with ongoing legal battles.
  • CBDCs could replace private stablecoins as exchanges face pressure to integrate government-backed settlement rails.
  • Critics say CBDCs risk erasing privacy and turning crypto into state-controlled programmable money.

A sharp warning is circling through crypto circles. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been accused of plotting a shift that could wipe out stablecoins. His latest remarks raised concerns over how government-backed digital dollars may reshape the market. 

Analysts claim this would give regulators direct control over liquidity and settlement. For many in the industry, the plan marks a turning point that challenges crypto’s original purpose.

Stablecoins, CBDCs, and Bessent’s Plan

In a shared thread, the account Orbion (@cryptorbion) argued that Bessent’s strategy points away from stablecoins like USDT or USDC. Instead, the goal is seen as a direct path to central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. 

These are not private tokens but state-issued digital dollars, tied to individual identity and monitored by authorities.

The concern raised is that stablecoins are being used as a cover story. According to Orbion, Bessent’s mention of “selling debt through stablecoins” signals a link between digital money and U.S. Treasuries. Each unit issued would increase demand for government bonds, creating tighter ties between crypto markets and state debt.

Critics argue that this structure hands control of liquidity to regulators. Exchanges would be forced to integrate CBDCs, leaving stablecoin issuers sidelined. Orbion warned that under this setup, private options like USDT and USDC lose relevance fast.

The thread also described how CBDCs could carry programmable restrictions. Wallets could be frozen, payments blocked, or expiration dates added to tokens. This design, critics say, turns digital currency into an enforcement tool rather than a free-market asset.

Ripple, SEC, and the Road to Control

Orbion suggested Ripple’s existing technology may play a central role in building these systems. 

With proven rails for settlement and liquidity management, it offers a ready-made structure for governments to adapt. The SEC dispute with Ripple was described as a public distraction masking deeper alignment.

According to the thread, regulators appear to be working in parallel with Ripple to set up infrastructure. The visible clashes create the perception of resistance, while integration advances behind the scenes. 

This, Orbion suggested, clears the way for CBDCs to run on familiar rails.

For crypto users, the outcome looks very different from today’s environment. Peer-to-peer transactions could be replaced with approval-based systems. Privacy, long valued in crypto, would be stripped away as every transfer is logged and controlled.

Orbion concluded that Bessent’s comments were less about stablecoin innovation and more about financial engineering. By tying CBDCs to U.S. debt instruments, the state ensures ongoing demand for Treasuries while reshaping crypto into a controlled settlement layer.

The post Expert Warns U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent May ‘Destroy’ Stablecoins, Here’s Why appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has launched a Layer-2 solution on the Ethereum virtual machine and is ready to welcome a new generation of frog meme coins. Low-cost, lightning-fast transactions on Little Pepe solve Ethereum’s well-known congestion and gas issues. And as the heir apparent to Pepe’s market dominance, Little Pepe could welcome an ever-expanding world of meme coins. It all comes at a time when the meme coin market is on the rise, and frog-related tokens have built their own niche worth $5.65B. $LILPEPE Presale Becomes Top Meme Coin to Buy Now LILPEPE’s presale closed its Stage 10 early as investors poured into the project, raising the total from the presale to well over $22M. The $LILPEPE project touts zero trading taxes, anti-bot protections, and a $777K giveaway. It arrives just as $PEPE, $BRETT, and other frog coins sustain sizable market share. Pepe ($PEPE) is among the most liquid meme coins, with a multibillion-dollar capitalization and frequent bursts of volume; it’s down over a quarter in August. Brett (Based) ($BRETT) broke out in 2024, a major player on Coinbase’s Base chain. It reached its all-time high of $0.23 at the beginning of December 2024. $BRETT is still a flagship for Base meme coins. Turbo ($TURBO) holds a $280M market cap, significant even for a meme coin, with a persistent presence in the frog subset. A Frog Sector with Real Weight Frog-themed meme coins remain a significant slice of the market: the category shows an aggregate market cap of roughly $5.65B. Within that cohort, $PEPE holds about $4.36B in value, while $BRETT (Base) trades near $0.05 with a market cap around $490M. One top-50 token and several mid-rank ones before the sector gives way to small-cap coins at the bottom of the list. Still, the overall market cap of the sector is impressive enough. And performance for many of the individual tokens, while down recently, has nevertheless surged in 2025. That follows broader market trends – Interest in even the best meme coins has ebbed and flowed throughout 2025 with periodic rotations into the segment and sentiment-driven spikes. It’s a market niche ripe for a contender to challenge $PEPE for his crown. Enter Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a token offering more than Pepe ever could. What Little Pepe Is Building Unlike most meme tokens that launch on existing chains and absorb gas costs, Little Pepe is rolling out an EVM-compatible Layer-2. Little Pepe chain boasts zero buy/sell taxes on the $LILPEPE token. The project’s whitepaper outlines a 100B total supply with 26.5% allocated to presale, 30% to chain reserves, 13.5% to staking & rewards, and 10% each to liquidity, DEX allocation, and marketing. Ultra-fast, secure, and cheap – Little Pepe is the perfect chain for building a meme coin empire. The project even features anti-sniper (anti-bot) protections and a native launchpad intended to give new tokens a fairer start. Liquidity gets locked when tokens launch, preventing a common scam where devs snag all the tokens overnight. A CertiK smart-contract audit and a preliminary CoinMarketCap page help advance the sale. There’s also the significant $777K giveaway. The terms are simple – a minimum $100 presale entry plus social tasks – and winners are announced on the project site. 10 lucky winners from the community will each receive $77K in $LILPEPE. The Little Pepe Pitch Little Pepe’s pitch is that infrastructure (an L2), not just a likable mascot, can help the token compete when meme coin volumes surge. Lower fees, tax-free trading, and anti-bot rails may appeal to retail traders who were priced out by gas or burned by launch snipers in prior cycles. $LILPEPE has room to grow, big shoes to fill, and the ambition to do it. Do your own research; though, this isn’t financial advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2.502+0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01611+0.18%
Turbo
TURBO$0.004156-0.31%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/20 21:25
Partager
Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

The Power of Small, Steady InvestmentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225267+1.68%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000266-8.84%
Partager
Medium2025/08/20 21:21
Partager
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.5518-5.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1286-1.07%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07228+1.70%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Little Pepe Raises $22.1M for EVM Layer-2 as Frog-Themed Memecoins Hold a $5.6B Niche

Why Investing $10 a Month in Bitcoin Until 2030 Could Change Everything

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Sweden’s justice minister says to ‘turn up the pressure’ on crypto seizures

Pepeto (PEPETO) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) for the Biggest ROI?