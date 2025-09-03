Experts Explain XRP Path to Triple Digits and the Perfect Storm That Could Take It There

Analysts are pointing to unique liquidity dynamics as the major driver behind a conceivable XRP climb into triple digits. In a recent podcast hosted by Paul Barron, media personality Zach Rector explained that XRP’s explosive potential comes down to liquidity multipliers. Using data from Coinglass, Rector observed that inflows of only tens of millions of dollars were able to drive XRP’s market cap up by tens of billions during its November run. Specifically, over a 30-day sample, multipliers ranged from 50x to as high as 900x, according to him. Rector argued that this demonstrates why XRP doesn’t need trillions of dollars to hit $100. Instead, net inflows of $100–300 billion could be enough to push the asset into triple-digit territory. His analysis challenges the view of those who suggest that $100 is far-fetched for XRP, as it would require its market cap to rise to around $6 trillion, given its circulating supply of $59.45 billion. The big question is: where would XRP see the suggested $100–300 billion in inflows needed to drive its price to $100? ETFs to the Rescue To answer this, Rector pointed to XRP ETFs as a major accelerator, echoing earlier comments from Digital Ascension Group CEO Jake Claver, who discussed similar long-term possibilities. Rector believes first-year ETF inflows could reach $10–20 billion, well above JPMorgan’s conservative estimate of $4–8 billion. Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg has even suggested that $5 billion could arrive in the first month alone. Based on these projections, Rector maintains a $20–30 base case for XRP by 2026. He sees ETF demand opening the door to much higher prices over time. “The Perfect Storm” Meanwhile, host Paul Barron added that multiple catalysts could converge into a “perfect storm” for XRP’s valuation. Beyond ETF flows, factors such as a U.S. market structure bill and Ripple’s pursuit of a banking license could each serve as triggers. Barron suggested that in such a scenario, XRP could not only surpass $50 but potentially push toward $100. Even after a sharp correction, Barron argued that XRP could still stabilize at levels far above today’s range of $2.80, potentially maintaining a $30–40 floor. “The $12 Trillion Unlock” During the podcast, Rector cited that leading advisors like Ric Edelman are now recommending crypto portfolio allocations of 10–40% to clients. This marks a significant change from their previously cautious stance. Some advisors remain hesitant. Yet, the entry of Wall Street firms is reframing crypto as a "safer" investment with professionally packaged and widely accessible products. Rector estimates that between $8 and $12 trillion in retirement funds (e.g., 401(k)s) could eventually be tapped. He suggested that a 10–40% allocation range could bring trillions into the crypto market, with XRP being one of the top assets to benefit from this influx. https://twitter.com/RizXRP/status/1963008722005065858 "I'm 90% in XRP" Rector emphasized his conviction in XRP by revealing that more than 90% of his personal portfolio has gone to the asset. He said he’s treating XRP as a reserve asset for the long term rather than a short-term speculation. Meanwhile, Rector also acknowledged the inevitable volatility along the way. He warned that the journey to higher valuations will not be smooth. “The day that XRP goes to 50 bucks, don’t run and tell your wife that your net worth is now 10, 20 million, because in short order, that could be cut in half again,” he said.