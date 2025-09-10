Experts Put Maxi Doge Top Over XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 10:24
FUNToken
FUN$0.009036-3.35%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.92+2.94%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.014569+46.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005921-7.72%
Capverse
CAP$0.12238-0.17%
XRP
XRP$2.9602+0.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24016+1.50%

The crypto market is heating up this week, and many traders are investing in leading altcoins like XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin to capitalize. There’s no denying these projects are exciting, with institutional interest rising and retail investors returning. However, experts are hailing an emerging altcoin as the best crypto to buy right now.

This new contender is a presale project called Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin that taps into the new wave of degen culture forged through the rise of Pump.fun and other highly speculative trading platforms.

The project has raised nearly $2 million in its presale so far, making it one of the fastest-growing meme coin ICOs in the market. This shows strong investor hype and FOMO, paving the way for big gains once MAXI starts trading on exchanges.

With investors pouring in, its early-stage status, and Dogecoin-inspired branding, Maxi Doge is creating a lot of buzz during its presale – but can it live up to expectations? Let’s look at what the project is all about and how it compares to XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin.

Expert Backs Maxi Doge for 100x Gains

Maxi Doge adopts the all-or-nothing mentality that’s taken hold of meme culture this cycle. It’s no longer about “we’re all gonna make it,” but instead about PvP gambling on sub-$100K market cap tokens that offer high rewards and risks in equal measure.

The project’s mascot is portrayed as Dogecoin’s younger cousin, a 1000x leverage trading bodybuilder with a Red Bull addiction and a (not so) secret MAXITREN cycle. However, beyond this satirical branding, Maxi Doge also offers tangible utility, which helps differentiate it from the thousands of other meme coins that launch daily.

For instance, Maxi Doge features a staking mechanism that’s live during the presale, offering a 161% APY, as well as plans for community giveaways and MAXI token integrations into futures trading platforms. These utilities give users additional ways to earn MAXI, increasing its appeal and potentially supporting long-term demand.

This mix of viral branding and inherent utilities has caught the attention of leading analysts, with Crypto Tech Gaming calling MAXI a “high potential project” that could deliver 100x gains once it hits the open market.

XRP Breaking Out, but Ripple Selling Could Slow Gains

XRP has had an impressive year with a 470% rise – and it may be gearing up for another surge as its price chart indicates a breakout ahead. Currently trading at $3.03, the analyst CW believes XRP is about to break above a descending flag pattern that’s been forming since July. According to the analyst, this could push the price up to $4.40 – or even higher.

However, traders remain cautious due to recent allegations by blockchain investigator Zach XBT that the Ripple Labs team is selling huge amounts of tokens. If this persists, it might curb XRP’s upside potential, especially considering its already hefty market cap of $180 billion.

Cardano Struggles to Attract Users Despite $31B Market Cap

The Cardano blockchain is built on peer-reviewed research and emphasizes a rigorous, academic approach to development. While this provides a solid foundation, it also results in slow ecosystem growth.

Its lackluster pace of development means Cardano struggles to gain meaningful adoption, with only 27,000 active addresses in the past 24 hours despite a $31 billion market cap. In comparison, Sei, with a $1.9 billion market cap, has logged 814,000 active addresses in the same period.

Although Cardano is a leading altcoin by market cap, its low on-chain activity suggests it may be overvalued. This could mean there are better investment opportunities out there.

Dogecoin Set for 4x Gain on Upcoming ETF Launch?s

Unlike Cardano and XRP, Dogecoin’s utility is significantly limited – although it remains a popular choice for tipping and microtransactions. As its founding team point out, Dogecoin is money – and DOGE might be just days away from its biggest-ever surge, with the REX Shares Dogecoin ETF expected to launch this week.

This means that institutions will finally have a way to buy into DOGE, creating a setup that could draw billions of dollars into the market-leading meme token. Regarding how far it could go, the prominent analyst BitBull says that DOGE is ready for a breakout rally toward $1, translating to a 4x increase from today’s price of $0.25.

Final Thoughts: Why MAXI Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Now

XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin are each worth tens of billions of dollars – and they still have potential for gains this year. However, XRP and Cardano still have to deal with fundamental challenges. 

ZackXBT argues that XRP is centrally controlled, with the team holding nearly 50% of the supply and dumping it on retail investors, while Cardano is (relatively speaking) a ghost chain. While both projects could generate returns in 2025, these setbacks limit their upside potential.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, has a brighter outlook since it has long-established utility as well as an instantly recognizable brand – and it periodically receives value boosts from high-profile fans like Elon Musk. With an ETF launch approaching and a chart breakout underway, DOGE could well reach $1 in the weeks ahead if hype continues to build. 

If history repeats, Dogecoin’s rally will trigger a widespread meme coin mania – in which other dog-themed tokens could see far more parabolic gains. Last cycle, we saw the likes of Shiba Inu emerge from Dogecoin’s shadow and mint millionaires – but Maxi Doge’s early stage, viral branding, reward-focused utilities, and analyst support suggest it could be this cycle’s top Dogecoin beta play.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Max delves deep into the cryptocurrency realm, with a passion for altcoins and NFTs. Convinced of crypto’s transformative potential, he envisions a decentralized financial future. Max’s background in the financial sector grants him unique insights into global monetary systems. In his leisure, Max embraces the thrill of adventures and is an avid sports enthusiast, finding balance and rejuvenation away from work.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-crypto-to-buy-now-experts-put-maxi-doge-top-over-xrp-cardano-dogecoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the “largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history” – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday. […]
NODE
NODE$0.08286-1.21%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.8268+1.78%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/10 10:30
Partager
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1543-0.57%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002854-4.16%
FUND
FUND$0.018-40.00%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 10:21
Partager
Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.71+3.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835-7.22%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02612+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Robinhood builds financial social media superapp for traders

NPM Hack Shows Supply Chain Threats Still Endanger Crypto