Experts Warn Over 51% Attack Risk as Bitcoin Mining Centralizes Around Foundry and AntPool

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/20 18:27
Major
MAJOR$0.15778-2.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+0.98%
  • Two major Bitcoin mining pools control over 51% of the network’s hashrate, raising fears of centralization.
  • A 51% attack remains unlikely due to high costs and economic risks, but investor confidence is under pressure.

Bitcoin’s network security faces renewed scrutiny after new data revealed that two major mining pools now control over half of the total mining power. The growth has raised concerns regarding the threat of a 51% attack, which questions the image of the cryptocurrency being a decentralized network.

Analyst Jacob King notes that Foundry has 33.63% of the hashrate of Bitcoin, and AntPool maintains 17.94%. Collectively, they control over 51% of mining power in the network. In the event of such synchronized pools, they might be able to control the network by accepting invalid transactions or even reorganizing legitimate blocks.

ImageSource:X

The trend has raised concerns among community members who argue that this concentration level is a malpractice against the decentralized spirit that has characterized Bitcoin over the years.

Evan Van Ness shared statistics showing that the top three pools frequently account for more than 80% of global hashrate, reinforcing concerns about a shrinking distribution of mining control.

Top 3 pools holding more than 80% of the hashrate. Source: Evan Van NessSource:X

The current situation marks the first time in more than a decade that Bitcoin’s mining concentration has reached such a level, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of Proof-of-Work (PoW) as Bitcoin’s security model.

Risks of a 51% Attack

A 51% attack would give majority control of the network’s hashrate to one or a few parties, enabling them to block transactions, reverse completed transfers, or execute double-spending. Such actions could destabilize trust in Bitcoin and cause significant financial disruption.

While the technical requirements for executing such an attack remain extremely high, the perception of vulnerability itself can influence investor confidence. Analysts caution that even if no attack occurs, the mere possibility could drive institutions to reconsider Bitcoin’s role as a secure digital asset.

Some experts warn that a successful attack could transform Bitcoin from a decentralized store of value into a perceived liability. Institutional investors, in particular, may hesitate to allocate capital if they view Bitcoin’s infrastructure as fragile or exposed to manipulation.

Economic Barriers and Incentives

Despite the concentration of mining power, industry specialists note that the costs of carrying out a 51% attack are prohibitively high. Such an effort would require massive infrastructure, extensive hardware, and enormous energy consumption. These barriers make an actual attack logistically challenging.

Additionally, miners have a strong economic incentive to protect the network. A 51% attack could cause Bitcoin’s price to collapse, directly harming those who invested in and control the hashrate. This paradox suggests that while mining pools theoretically have the capability, the economic consequences make an attack highly unlikely.

The concentration of mining power reignites debate about the suitability of PoW as Bitcoin’s foundation. While PoW secures the network through computational effort, its reliance on a limited number of industrial-scale mining operations has led to centralization.

Alternatives such as Proof-of-Stake (PoS) are often presented as more resistant to concentration, though Bitcoin has historically resisted protocol changes. Critics argue that Bitcoin’s inability to adapt its consensus model could leave it increasingly vulnerable to systemic risks.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan