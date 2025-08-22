Security isn’t just a checkbox in decentralized finance! Security is the very foundation that decides if a protocol can scale, survive, and truly serve its users with confidence. NOYA steps up as an omnichain yield optimizer with an AI-driven voice interface!

The protocol was built from the ground up with security woven into every thread. As DeFi protocols grow more complex, the risk surface inevitably grows. It’s hard bringing together voice commands, zkML, multi-intent execution, and cross-chain composability!

NOYA tackles this challenge head-on, embedding security throughout its entire lifecycle: from design and development to deployment and real-time monitoring.

Before even going public, NOYA brought in two independent private auditors to dive deep into its core smart contracts. These early reviews caught architectural issues and helped refine the modular design, all before exposing the protocol to outside risk.

The first public landmark was a rigorous audit by Hacken, a top-tier name in Web3 security, which awarded NOYA a stellar 9.8 out of 10. They examined everything, from core logic and upgrade safety to oracle reliability, vault risk isolation, and admin controls.

To widen the security net, NOYA opened the floor to Code4rena’s audit contest, drawing over 150 expert wardens to hunt for edge-case vulnerabilities no single team could catch alone. This crowdsourced approach…