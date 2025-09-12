Exploring the Role of Cryptocurrencies Amidst Macro-Economic Challenges

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:21
Union
U$0.00919-1.71%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,904.19+1.15%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1627+3.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005331+6.59%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%


Jessie A Ellis
Sep 11, 2025 08:35

Amidst rising U.S. debt and inflation, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are emerging as alternative stores of value, according to Grayscale’s latest report.





Rising Debt and Inflation Concerns

As the U.S. grapples with high public debt and rising bond yields, the credibility of its commitment to low inflation is being questioned. The U.S. government’s fiscal challenges are leading investors to consider alternative stores of value, according to a detailed report by Grayscale. The report suggests that the strategy for managing the nation’s debt may involve moderate inflation, prompting holders of U.S. Dollar-denominated assets to seek alternatives such as cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies as a Potential Refuge

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are highlighted as potential refuges amidst these economic uncertainties. These digital assets, characterized by their programmatic and transparent supply, offer autonomy from political systems, akin to physical gold. This makes them attractive as alternative monetary assets. The report indicates that as public debt continues to grow, the macro demand for crypto assets may increase, unless policymakers take decisive steps to bolster confidence in fiat currencies.

The Role of Blockchain Technology

The increasing interest in cryptocurrencies is also linked to the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Grayscale emphasizes that blockchain is revolutionizing digital commerce, impacting payment systems and capital markets infrastructure. Cryptocurrencies, as part of this technological wave, offer unique features that traditional fiat currencies do not.

Challenges with Fiat Currencies

The report delves into the historical context of fiat currencies, which rely on trust and credibility. It highlights instances where governments have violated this trust by increasing the money supply, leading to inflation. In countries with high inflation, like Venezuela and Argentina, the need for better stores of value is evident, further driving the demand for cryptocurrencies.

Global Reliance on the U.S. Dollar

Despite the U.S. not facing monetary mismanagement on the scale of emerging markets, any threat to the Dollar’s soundness could impact global asset holders. The Dollar’s dominance in international currency usage is significant, but its credibility is challenged by the U.S.’s unsustainable debt trajectory. This situation drives capital towards alternatives like gold and cryptocurrencies.

Debt and Interest Rate Dynamics

The U.S. government’s challenge lies in balancing its debt burden amidst rising interest rates. The report outlines the need for fiscal measures to address deficits and stabilize debt relative to GDP. However, the current trajectory suggests that managing the debt may require maintaining artificially low interest rates and accepting higher inflation.

Cryptocurrencies as Stores of Value

Cryptocurrencies are positioned as viable stores of value due to their decentralized nature and limited supply growth. Bitcoin, with its capped supply of 21 million coins, exemplifies this. Its transparent and predictable supply growth, free from governmental influence, enhances its appeal as a hedge against fiat currency debasement.

For more details, the full report is available on the [Grayscale website](https://research.grayscale.com/reports/the-macro-case-for-crypto).Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/exploring-role-cryptocurrencies-macro-economic-challenges

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.09+4.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.095-5.45%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Partager
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06305-4.04%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2781+4.10%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Partager
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00687-4.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open