The post ExxonMobil Adds Another Major Project To Its Guyana Oil Bonanza appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Daniel Yergin Vice Chairman, S&P Global, left, moderates as ExxonMobil Upstream Company President Dan Ammann speaks at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, Tuesday, March 12, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images ExxonMobil, which heads up the consortium developing the massive Stabroek oil and gas resource play offshore Guyana, announced on Monday that it has reached final investment decision (FID) on its Hammerhead project after receiving the required regulatory approvals. Hammerhead is the seventh major project undertaken by the consortium at Stabroek and is expected to achieve first production sometime in 2029. “We continue to set a new standard in Guyana – advancing an impressive seventh project just 10 years after first discovery,” President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company Dan Ammann said in a statement. “In collaboration with the people and government of Guyana, we’ve helped build a thriving new oil-and-gas industry in the country that is creating jobs, supplier opportunities, profits and follow on investments.” ExxonMobil serves as operator for the consortium, in which it owns a 45% working interest share. The other partners include the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which owns 25%, and Chevron, which owns the remaining 30%. Chevron formally became a consortium partner earlier this year with the completion of its $53 billion acquisition of Houston-based independent Hess Corp. This latest milestone at Stabroek comes just six weeks following Exxon’s announcement that the consortium had increased overall capacity to 900,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) ahead of schedule with the startup of its Yellowtail project. Yellowtail, the fourth project commissioned by the consortium, has a production capacity of 250,000 bpd, with its operations facilitated by the ONE GUYANA floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel built and operated by Netherlands-based SBM Offshore. The… The post ExxonMobil Adds Another Major Project To Its Guyana Oil Bonanza appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Daniel Yergin Vice Chairman, S&P Global, left, moderates as ExxonMobil Upstream Company President Dan Ammann speaks at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, Tuesday, March 12, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images ExxonMobil, which heads up the consortium developing the massive Stabroek oil and gas resource play offshore Guyana, announced on Monday that it has reached final investment decision (FID) on its Hammerhead project after receiving the required regulatory approvals. Hammerhead is the seventh major project undertaken by the consortium at Stabroek and is expected to achieve first production sometime in 2029. “We continue to set a new standard in Guyana – advancing an impressive seventh project just 10 years after first discovery,” President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company Dan Ammann said in a statement. “In collaboration with the people and government of Guyana, we’ve helped build a thriving new oil-and-gas industry in the country that is creating jobs, supplier opportunities, profits and follow on investments.” ExxonMobil serves as operator for the consortium, in which it owns a 45% working interest share. The other partners include the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which owns 25%, and Chevron, which owns the remaining 30%. Chevron formally became a consortium partner earlier this year with the completion of its $53 billion acquisition of Houston-based independent Hess Corp. This latest milestone at Stabroek comes just six weeks following Exxon’s announcement that the consortium had increased overall capacity to 900,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) ahead of schedule with the startup of its Yellowtail project. Yellowtail, the fourth project commissioned by the consortium, has a production capacity of 250,000 bpd, with its operations facilitated by the ONE GUYANA floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel built and operated by Netherlands-based SBM Offshore. The…

ExxonMobil Adds Another Major Project To Its Guyana Oil Bonanza

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 02:42
SIX
SIX$0.02062-6.14%
Vice
VICE$0.0317+8.08%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03999-7.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017354-2.92%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006328-12.53%
Major
MAJOR$0.13489-14.85%

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Daniel Yergin Vice Chairman, S&P Global, left, moderates as ExxonMobil Upstream Company President Dan Ammann speaks at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, Tuesday, March 12, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

ExxonMobil, which heads up the consortium developing the massive Stabroek oil and gas resource play offshore Guyana, announced on Monday that it has reached final investment decision (FID) on its Hammerhead project after receiving the required regulatory approvals. Hammerhead is the seventh major project undertaken by the consortium at Stabroek and is expected to achieve first production sometime in 2029.

“We continue to set a new standard in Guyana – advancing an impressive seventh project just 10 years after first discovery,” President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company Dan Ammann said in a statement. “In collaboration with the people and government of Guyana, we’ve helped build a thriving new oil-and-gas industry in the country that is creating jobs, supplier opportunities, profits and follow on investments.”

ExxonMobil serves as operator for the consortium, in which it owns a 45% working interest share. The other partners include the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), which owns 25%, and Chevron, which owns the remaining 30%. Chevron formally became a consortium partner earlier this year with the completion of its $53 billion acquisition of Houston-based independent Hess Corp.

This latest milestone at Stabroek comes just six weeks following Exxon’s announcement that the consortium had increased overall capacity to 900,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) ahead of schedule with the startup of its Yellowtail project. Yellowtail, the fourth project commissioned by the consortium, has a production capacity of 250,000 bpd, with its operations facilitated by the ONE GUYANA floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel built and operated by Netherlands-based SBM Offshore.

The fifth and sixth Stabroek projects, Uaru and Whiptail, are both currently under construction. Exxon projects startup for production at Uaru to take place in 2026, with Whiptail volumes coming online in 2027.

Exxon says it estimates total capital outlays of $6.8 billion at the Hammerhead project, which will include a total of 18 production and injection wells. “This latest decision increases funds committed for seven approved projects to more than US$60
billion,” the company added.

Hammerhead operations will be facilitated by an FPSO owned by Tokyo-based MODEC, Inc., a major contractor in the global offshore sector with assets and operations in 18 producing regions. MODEC announced it had won the contract to develop the Hammerhead FPSO in April, simultaneously noting that the “Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement (OMEA) for MODEC’s Guyana fleet has been established to enable the operations and maintenance of multiple FPSOs under a long-term contractual arrangement.”

“We are incredibly honored and excited to have been awarded this contract,” MODEC CEO Mr. Hirohiko Miyata said in the company’s statement. “It is a testament to our team’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to delivering innovative and reliable offshore floating solutions. We look forward to collaborating closely with ExxonMobil Guyana to ensure the successful delivery of this second FPSO, contributing to the advancement of the offshore energy sector in Guyana.”

An Oil-Driven Bonanza For Guyana

The Guyanese offshore energy sector referenced by Mr. Miyata has turned the tiny South American nation of just 800,000 into the world’s fastest-growing economy in recent years. That reality may have impacted the country’s recent national election, in which President Irfaan Ali was overwhelmingly re-elected, outpacing his closest opponent by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

For Guyana and its people, Stabroek is the proverbial goose that has been laying the golden eggs, with more than $7.8 billion having been paid into Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund since production in the Stabroek block started in 2019. As the consortium continues to raise overall production, the government’s share and the investments it is making into the country’s infrastructure and environment will rise along with it. It has been and continues to be a true oil-driven bonanza.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidblackmon/2025/09/22/exxonmobil-adds-another-major-project-to-its-guyana-oil-bonanza/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds