‘F1 The Movie’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The Blockbuster Racing Film At Home

Grab your popcorn — Brad Pitt’s racing film F1 The Movie is now available for digital streaming. The blockbuster sports feature hit theaters in late June and dominated the box office this summer. How can you purchase or rent the movie at home? Here’s all the details, including the anticipated release timeline for Apple TV+.

F1 The Movie marks Pitt’s highest-grossing film to date. He plays Sonny Hayes, one of the most promising race car drivers of the 1990s, whose career nearly ended after a tragic track accident. Thirty years later, Hayes is approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), who owns a struggling Formula 1 team on the verge of shutting down.

“Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace,” the synopsis reads. “But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.”

The film has had a remarkable run in theaters, bringing in more than $590 million worldwide at the box office, with a whopping $407 million coming from international sales alone. It’s now one of the highest-grossing sports titles in the U.S., according to Front Office Sports, trailing just behind classics like The Blind Side, Cars 1 and 2 and 2010’s The Karate Kid.

F1 The Movie’s positive reception on Rotten Tomatoes also clearly demonstrates its popularity with audiences. It boasts an impressive 97% audience score based on 10,000 verified ratings. Critics, meanwhile, gave the racing drama a still-respectable 82%.

In his review, New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski praised the quality of the races, writing, “The races look real, breathtakingly so, and are edited like a bat out of hell. Most importantly, the viewer fully believes Pitt and Idris are actually driving these cars.” Anupama Chopra from The Hollywood Reporter called the blockbuster “Big, noisy, obvious and hugely entertaining.”

Here’s everything you need to know about watching F1 The Movie from the comfort of your couch.

How To Watch F1 The Movie At Home

F1 The Movie © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

F1 The Movie is currently available to stream on video-on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango At Home. You can purchase F1 The Movie for $24.99 or rent the film for $19.99. For rentals, you have 30 days to start watching the video and 48 hours to finish once started.

Regarding physical formats, stay tuned for updates on when F1 The Movie will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Which Streaming Service Will F1 The Movie Land On?

F1 The Movie © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

F1: The Movie is an Apple Original Film, which means it will eventually stream on Apple TV+.

When Will F1 The Movie Be Available to Stream on Apple TV+?

F1 The Movie © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

F1: The Movie will likely become available on Apple’s streaming platform 70 to 100 days — or roughly two to three months — after its theatrical premiere. Based on this estimate, F1 could start streaming on Apple TV+ sometime between August and early October 2025, with the latter date seeming more likely.

For example, Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) became available after 84 days, Argylle (2024) after 70 days and Napoleon (2023) after 100 days. Wolfs (2024) landed on Apple’s streaming service just one week after its limited theatrical release. Fly Me to the Moon (2024) had the longest theatrical-to-Apple TV+ window at 147 days or just over four months.

Stay tuned to learn when F1: The Movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

Check out the official trailer for the movie below.