TLDR Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, is confident that Bitcoin will withstand threats from quantum computing. Wang dismisses concerns about quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Recent advancements in quantum computing by companies like Google and IBM do not pose an immediate risk to Bitcoin. Wang emphasizes the importance of making Bitcoin latency-tolerant for [...] The post F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, is confident that Bitcoin will withstand threats from quantum computing. Wang dismisses concerns about quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Recent advancements in quantum computing by companies like Google and IBM do not pose an immediate risk to Bitcoin. Wang emphasizes the importance of making Bitcoin latency-tolerant for [...] The post F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats appeared first on CoinCentral.

F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/29 02:58
Bitcoin
BTC$112,804.53-1.06%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002929+8.96%
Wink
LIKE$0.006066-2.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007947-3.20%

TLDR

  • Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, is confident that Bitcoin will withstand threats from quantum computing.
  • Wang dismisses concerns about quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm.
  • Recent advancements in quantum computing by companies like Google and IBM do not pose an immediate risk to Bitcoin.
  • Wang emphasizes the importance of making Bitcoin latency-tolerant for future interplanetary use.
  • Wang envisions Bitcoin as the primary currency for future space settlements instead of short-lived altcoins.

Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, believes fears over quantum computing’s potential to disrupt Bitcoin (BTC) are overblown. Wang, the first Bitcoiner to travel to space, dismisses concerns that quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s security. He confidently stated that those fearing quantum attacks have “never written a single line of quantum code.”

Quantum Computing and Bitcoin’s SHA-256 Algorithm

Recent advancements in quantum computing have fueled worries about Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and IBM are developing quantum technologies, including the Willow, Majorana 1, and Blue Jay projects. Despite these developments, quantum computers remain largely unproven in practical applications.

Wang, however, remains unconcerned about quantum threats to Bitcoin. He argues that the technology is still far from being capable of breaking Bitcoin’s cryptography.

BTC’s Role in an Interplanetary Civilization

Looking ahead, Wang envisions Bitcoin playing a crucial role in an interplanetary civilization. He believes that by the time humans settle on Mars, quantum computers will not be able to crack Bitcoin.

Wang’s mission to space as part of the Fram2 mission reinforced his vision. During this mission, Wang and his crew performed scientific experiments, including the first X-ray observations in space. He is now focused on ensuring that Bitcoin can thrive in future interplanetary environments.

The post F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01281-1.68%
Solana
SOL$194.65-3.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.08+0.67%
Partager
2025/09/18 05:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,017.32-1.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-3.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.10681-2.64%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03889-0.46%
4
4$0.10591-8.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1439-0.89%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57

Actualités tendance

Plus

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,016.15
$4,016.15$4,016.15

-1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,804.53
$112,804.53$112,804.53

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.64
$194.64$194.64

-2.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6205
$2.6205$2.6205

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19399
$0.19399$0.19399

-2.89%