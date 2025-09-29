F2Pool Co-Founder Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing Threats

TLDR

Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, is confident that Bitcoin will withstand threats from quantum computing.

Wang dismisses concerns about quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

Recent advancements in quantum computing by companies like Google and IBM do not pose an immediate risk to Bitcoin.

Wang emphasizes the importance of making Bitcoin latency-tolerant for future interplanetary use.

Wang envisions Bitcoin as the primary currency for future space settlements instead of short-lived altcoins.

Chun Wang, co-founder of F2Pool, believes fears over quantum computing’s potential to disrupt Bitcoin (BTC) are overblown. Wang, the first Bitcoiner to travel to space, dismisses concerns that quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s security. He confidently stated that those fearing quantum attacks have “never written a single line of quantum code.”

Quantum Computing and Bitcoin’s SHA-256 Algorithm

Recent advancements in quantum computing have fueled worries about Bitcoin’s SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and IBM are developing quantum technologies, including the Willow, Majorana 1, and Blue Jay projects. Despite these developments, quantum computers remain largely unproven in practical applications.

Wang, however, remains unconcerned about quantum threats to Bitcoin. He argues that the technology is still far from being capable of breaking Bitcoin’s cryptography.

BTC’s Role in an Interplanetary Civilization

Looking ahead, Wang envisions Bitcoin playing a crucial role in an interplanetary civilization. He believes that by the time humans settle on Mars, quantum computers will not be able to crack Bitcoin.

Wang’s mission to space as part of the Fram2 mission reinforced his vision. During this mission, Wang and his crew performed scientific experiments, including the first X-ray observations in space. He is now focused on ensuring that Bitcoin can thrive in future interplanetary environments.

