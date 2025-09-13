Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 20:22
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria.

Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy.

The Foundation—a decentralised, not-for-profit entity based in Panama—plans to reshape the publishing industry by fusing technology with human connection. “Fableration uses AI to evaluate manuscripts and support—rather than replace—creators,” said Andrew Zhou, CEO of KeepSimple AI and Fableration’s technical and operational lead. “The platform also uses blockchain to protect, and communities to amplify.”

“We’re calling this a renaissance,” said Simon Harding, CEO of Fableration. “It’s a new way to bring books to market in a system that’s designed not to extract value—but to circulate it.”

“Fableration’s vision of a renaissance is certainly ambitious,” said Mandy Jiang, Executive Director of CloudTech Group, the platform’s incubator. “But we invested in this project because we believe it is both necessary and possible.”

Throughout Formation Day, guests explored Fableration’s tools, met its founding team, and heard first-hand from early champions of the platform.

Among them was Gary Budden, co-founder of Influx Press and Fableration’s Head of Industry Engagement, who shared a publisher’s view:
“Fableration is a lifeline, not a threat. It builds value around the creative chain—not just the end sale. And it recognises that publishers aren’t middlemen—we have a multiplier effect. When we partner well, stories go further, and everyone wins.”

Lisa Wade, Chief Community Officer, closed the evening with a powerful message:
“In a world where value is measured in likes, we stand for what we give to community.” She also announced the platform’s Impact Advantage Multiplier of 8.87, revealing that every dollar, hour, or story invested returns nearly ninefold in economic, cultural, and social value.

About Fableration

Fableration is a decentralised platform for sharing and discovering written works. It empowers authors and publishers with fair royalties and provides readers with transformative content. Built on AI, blockchain, and community, it reimagines publishing for the better.

Learn More

📍 Website: https://fableration.com
📣 Join the movement: Create Without Constraints. Publish Smarter. Read Deeply.
#Fableration #Blockchain4Good

