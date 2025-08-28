Facing the Quantum Threat, Building Tomorrow’s Web3 — Exclusive Interview with David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris

A silent revolution is taking shape. As quantum computing becomes a reality, the very foundations of Web3 begin to tremble. Behind this invisible threat, a solution emerges: Naoris Protocol. A decentralized post-quantum cybersecurity infrastructure, it anticipates vulnerabilities that even nation-states fear. Its founder, David Carvalho, grants us an exclusive interview. An ethical hacker turned cyber strategist, he shares his vision, his technological choices, and his warnings. As the $NAORIS Token Generation Event (TGE) took place on July 31, 2025, a new paradigm is on the horizon..

