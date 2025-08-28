Facing the Quantum Threat, Building Tomorrow’s Web3 — Exclusive Interview with David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris

2025/08/28 00:17
Illustration of a focused man manipulating a luminous digital structure symbolizing blockchain cybersecurity in the face of the quantum threat.

A silent revolution is taking shape. As quantum computing becomes a reality, the very foundations of Web3 begin to tremble. Behind this invisible threat, a solution emerges: Naoris Protocol. A decentralized post-quantum cybersecurity infrastructure, it anticipates vulnerabilities that even nation-states fear. Its founder, David Carvalho, grants us an exclusive interview. An ethical hacker turned cyber strategist, he shares his vision, his technological choices, and his warnings. As the $NAORIS Token Generation Event (TGE) took place on July 31, 2025, a new paradigm is on the horizon..

L’article Facing the Quantum Threat, Building Tomorrow’s Web3 — Exclusive Interview with David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
